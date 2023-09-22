WA preview: Can the West make it six in a row?

Domestic powerhouse will have their depth tested during the opening weeks of the season with six players on national duties

They may have six players away representing the country, but domestic powerhouse Western Australia have still put out a squad for their opening games of the season capable of winning the title.

They head to Brisbane for their first two games against Queensland and South Australia minus Australia representatives Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie and Ashton Agar for the near future.

Speedster Lance Morris returns from a back stress spot that ruled him out of the Ashes, and he is expected to be managed closely by Cricket Australia throughout the season, while Jhye Richardson hasn't been included as he continues his path back from hamstring surgery.

But that presents an opportunity for WA's next generation who have been starved of opportunities over the past few seasons such has been the dominance of Adam Voges' side.

"There's no secret we've got a lot of guys away but we've actually got young guys bashing the door down to get picked," white-ball captain Ashton Turner said.

"We've seen over a number of years now guys like Hamish McKenzie, Cooper Connelly and Nick Hobson, they've been performing so well in all of the cricket they've been playing that it's been so hard to not find opportunities for them to play domestic cricket such has been the strength of our squad.

"But they've been bashing the door down and now that there is a little window and an opportunity for those guys, they're prepared as well as they can be and we know within this group that they're good enough to go on to higher honours but in the near future win us games for Western Australia."

13:05 Play video WA blitz SA to clinch 16th one-day title after Inglis fireworks

Western Australia 2023-24 men's squad: Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis*, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh*, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris*, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis*, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie. Rookies: Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

* Cricket Australia contract

In: Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Josh Vernon, Andrew Tye

Out: Shaun Marsh (retired), David Moody (delisted)

Possible best XIs ^

Sheffield Shield: Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Josh Philippe, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson

Marsh One-Day Cup: Josh Philippe, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

^ World Cup squad members not included

04:46 Play video Inglis peels off maiden List A century in Marsh Cup final

Last season

Sheffield Shield: Champions

Marsh One-Day Cup: Champions

Inside word with captains Sam Whiteman and Ashton Turner

Preseason:

Sam Whiteman: "I only got back from England about a week ago so a quick settle in for a week and then get back to Brisbane, but all reports the boys have had a really good preseason certainly a few bowlers down, a few niggles at the wrong time a year but certainly backing the squad we've got."

Ashton Turner: "As always, we feel really well prepared. We've had guys all over the globe playing cricket, but we've come together and spent some good time together in the last week or two preparing and we feel ready to continue some success that we've had over recent years."

Young guns:

SW: "Sammy Greer, second year on contract, he's a young bowler and he's had a really good preseason and he's gaining confidence. Liam Haskett, he's bowling really well. A strong, young lad and he's been super impressive. And then I guess in batters that have dabbled a bit in first-class cricket – Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin that look like they'll be really ready to take an opportunity that comes that comes this year. So we have plenty of depth in the squad which is pleasing."

AT: "Liam's got so much upside, so much potential and for him to be in his first one-day squad for Western Australia is really exciting but he's going to only continue to evolve and improve. He's a hard worker, he's ticking so many boxes for us throughout the preseason. We see a really high ceiling for him as tall, fast left-arm quicks are so valuable and such a rare commodity in world cricket at the moment so we're excited to have someone like him in our squad.

"(Cooper Connolly) for a 19-year-old kid to get us over the line in a Big Bash final, that's about as much pressure as we experience in domestic cricket. He's stood tall under that kind of pressure so we're excited to see his skill and his talent … we've been trying to get him an opportunity in state cricket for a while now and starting a new season, we've got an opportunity with so many guys representing Australia overseas at the moment."

Back-to-back-to-back?

SW: "It's something we haven't really discussed too much. You sort of just crack on in preseason and I guess try and get better individually, however that looks. The mindset we have is not necessarily defending our titles but going out to earn it and win it again. So we've got a few team meetings over the next few days which no doubt we'll discuss that but anytime that preseason is finished and games roll around is an exciting time."

Squad depth:

SW: "It's something we've banged on about in the media the last few years is the squad depth so to see some younger guys step up in both one-day and Shield, we'll definitely have a different look bowling attack, so that's exciting for some younger guys – Liam Haskett and Sammy Greer and a few others, so it's exciting time for WA Cricket.

"That's held us in really good stead the last few years is when guys have come into the team they've not just made the numbers up, they've done really well and helped us win games of cricket. So we're going to need that more so than ever this year."

AT: "One of the challenges we've faced in the last few years is having such a settled side, it's hard to give opportunities to younger guys. I feel like we've got a rare opportunity in the next couple of weeks to see the likes of Cooper Connolly, Liam Haskett or Nick Hobson get their chance at this level. We've seen in glimpses through the Big Bash the capabilities of some of these guys and to see them get an opportunity in a West Australian squad is really exciting."

Player to watch:

SW: "It seems like the start of every summer there's always talk about an opening spot. It's probably a beautiful thing about being an opener is that you're only probably a couple of hundreds away at the right time from being in contention. So if Cameron Bancroft strings together a season like he did last year no doubt he'll be there walking out at the Gabba first Test (next summer)."

AT: "Hamish McKenzie … gives us a real point of difference, he's a quality spin bowling option. We've loved what we've seen from him over the last couple of years. He's had some untimely injuries that have probably kept him out of particularly short-form cricket. We know how important getting wickets are one-day cricket and Hamish no doubt is a point of difference and he's a wicket-taker."