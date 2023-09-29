Sixers complete overseas signings with NZ star Bates

Sydney Sixers were all too happy to re-sign New Zealand star Suzie Bates after she helped them reach last season's decider

Suzie Bates will once again wear magenta in Weber WBBL|09, with the Sydney Sixers confirming the star New Zealander has signed with the club for the upcoming season.

Bates, who played for the Sixers last summer, is one of six overseas players who opted out of the WBBL draft in favour of this season's direct nomination process, and the last to have their destination announced.

Bates joins draftees Chloe Tryon and Jess Kerr, from South Africa and New Zealand respectively, as the club's three overseas signings for WBBL|09.

The 36-year-old formed a potent opening partnership with Australia star Alyssa Healy in WBBL|08 and scored 318 runs for the season, including a season-high 82 not out against her former team Adelaide Strikers.

"Suzie has been, and still remains, one of the top players in the world. If a player of the calibre of Suzie Bates wants to play at your club, you don’t say no," Head of Sydney Sixers Rachael Haynes said.

"There’s a reason Suzie has been so successful for such a long time. She’s driven, determined and hard-working, as well as incredibly skillful and a terrific team person.

"Her knowledge of the game is near unbeatable. What she can provide to our group both on and off the field is priceless and we're thrilled to have her back at the Sixers this summer."

The freshly introduced 'direct nomination' mechanism allowed players to dodge the draft and instead negotiate directly with a club, but with the caveat that players who sign via that path would have their salaries capped at $61,750, some way short of the 'platinum' level salary from the draft, which sits at $110,000.

Sophia Dunkley (Stars), Lizelle Lee (Hurricanes), Amy Jones (Scorchers), Mignon du Preez (Heat) and Tammy Beaumont (Renegades) were the other players to take that option.

The Sixers have now filled 12 of their 15 spots for WBBL|09 with less than a month remaining until their tournament opener against Melbourne Stars on October 19.

Perth Scorchers meanwhile are on the hunt for a replacement overseas player after draftee Danni Wyatt withdrew from the season citing fatigue.

It is a blow for the Scorchers who had looked to bolster their top-order firepower with the experienced Englishwoman after losing Marizanne Kapp to Sydney Thunder in the draft.

The Thunder also moved a step closer to finalising their list today, announcing the signing of Australia Under-19 World Cup squad member Paris Bowdler.

The Victorian wicketkeeper-batter debuted for the Melbourne Renegades last summer after being called in as a local replacement player, and has since earned a domestic contract with ACT Meteors.

Hobart Hurricanes will need to find a local replacement player to cover Rachel Trenaman, who will miss the entire summer after re-injuring her ACL.

Sydney Sixers squad so far: Jade Allen, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Lauren Cheatle, Ash Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr (New Zealand), Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon (South Africa)

Sydney Thunder squad so far: Lauren Bell (England), Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith

Perth Scorchers squad so far: Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel