Stars complete WBBL|09 squad as clubs make moves

The Stars have rounded out their WBBL|09 list with a teenage allrounder, while the Scorchers and Thunder are also making moves with the season less than three weeks away

Melbourne Stars have become the second club to finalise their Weber WBBL|09 list, while Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder have also secured local talent just weeks out from the start of the season.

The Stars have signed teenage allrounder Jasmine Nevins, who made her debut for Victoria in one-day cricket earlier this year, to round out their 15-player list.

The club has maintained a strong local flavour this year, with 11 players hailing from Victoria. Tasmania-contracted Sasha Moloney is the sole Australian player joining the Stars from interstate.

The Scorchers meanwhile have locked in batter Chloe Piparo and off-spinner Lilly Mills.

Piparo has signed a new two-year contact and will head into the WBBL season full of confidence after scoring an unbeaten 98 in Western Australia’s one-day season opener against Victoria last month.

Mills will also remain in orange until at least the end of WBBL|10.

02:15 Play video Mills puts Renegades in a spin at the WACA

The 22-year-old has thrived since joining the Scorchers from the Heat ahead of WBBL|07, forming a potent partnership with Australian spinner Alana King and taking 31 wickets at 14.96 across her two seasons with Perth.

The Scorchers have three local spots and one international spot left on their list.

Off-contract players from WBBL|08 include Maddy Darke, Mathilda Carmichael, Georgia Wyllie and Holly Ferling.

Of those, cricket.com.au understands Carmichael has agreed to a deal with Sydney Sixers.

Sydney Thunder meanwhile have locked in NSW and Scotland batter Saskia Horley on a two-year deal.

Horley, who qualifies for Scotland through her Scottish-born mother, was with the club as a local replacement player last season and has returned to Australia after spending the winter with Scotland and English domestic team Sunrisers.

"I’m super pumped to be back with the group and the awesome talent we have this summer," Horley said.

"Particularly with our new head coach Lisa (Keightley) ... she’s worked with some world-class teams, there’s a lot to learn from her and the way she goes about the game."

The Thunder have two local spots left to confirm on their WBBL|09 list.

Melbourne Stars WBBL|09 list: Maia Bouchier (England), Alice Capsey (England), Sophie Day, Sophia Dunkley (England), Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Jasmine Nevins, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland

Perth Scorchers WBBL|09 list: Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo

Sydney Thunder WBBL|09 list: Lauren Bell (England), Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith