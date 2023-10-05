England skipper Knight to lead Thunder in WBBL|09

Sydney Thunder have locked in a new captain for their upcoming WBBL campaign, handing the reins to experienced England leader Heather Knight

Heather Knight will lead Sydney Thunder in Weber WBBL|09, taking over the captaincy following the retirement of Rachael Haynes.

The England captain will be reunited with new Thunder coach Lisa Keightley, who had the top job at England from 2019 to 2022.

Knight, who previously played a key role in the Thunder’s title win in WBBL|06 and who had been due to play for the club last season before being ruled out by injury, was snapped up in the second round of last month’s WBBL draft.

"We’re thrilled to have Heather captain the Thunder this summer," Keightley said.

"She’s an incredibly experienced leader and the perfect fit to take us into this new era at the club.

"She’s one of the most gutsy and determined individuals I’ve worked with and I’m excited to see the effect she’ll have on the group.

"Her positive energy will be a great asset to an already strong side with the other international signings and domestic players we have lined up."

The Thunder won just one match last season and will hope their moves in the draft – which also included signing Proteas superstar Marizanne Kapp and England quick Lauren Bell – will help steer them back into the top half of the table.

The overseas trio join a strong crop of local talent including in-form Australia batter Phoebe Litchfield, who hit the equal fastest T20I half-century, off just 18 balls, against West Indies on Monday.

The Thunder have two local spots left to confirm on their WBBL|09 list.

Meanwhile Hobart Hurricanes have locked in another piece of their WBBL|09 puzzle, re-signing batter Naomi Stalenberg on a one-year deal.

Stalenberg has played 40 matches for the Hurricanes since moving across from the Thunder ahead of WBBL|06

"Naomi is a powerful hitter who can really add value throughout the middle order, we have seen in other competitions that she’s not afraid to go big when needed," new Hobart coach Jude Coleman said.

"She’s been working really hard to expand her game during the preseason and we’re really excited to see her bring this to life in WBBL|09."

The Hurricanes have one local spot left to fill on their list and will also need to secure a replacement for the injured Rachel Trenaman, who will miss the season after re-injuring her ACL.

Sydney Thunder WBBL|09 squad so far: Lauren Bell (England), Paris Bowdler, Hannah Darlington, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Saskia Horley, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight (c)(England), Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|09 squad so far: Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Emma Manix-Geeves, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Bryony Smith (England), Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani, Rachel Trenaman (ruled out of season with injury)