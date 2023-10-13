WBBL preview: Champion Strikers well-placed for title defence

The bulk of the title-winning squad returns for Adelaide Strikers as they seek to become the third team to win back-to-back tournaments

Last season: Champions! 8-5 win-loss (1 no result). Defeated Sydney Sixers in the final.

WBBL|09 Draft picks: Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, pick 12, retention pick), Dani Gibson (England, pick 17)

Coach: Luke Williams

Squad: Georgia Adams (England), Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson (England), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

In: Georgia Adams (direction nomination), Dani Gibson (draft pick), Courtney Neale

Out: Tegan McPharlin (retired), Deandra Dottin, Meagan Dixon

Possible best XI: Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Georgia Adams, Madeline Penna, ani Gibson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Player availability: South Africa do not have any clashing international commitments so Wolvaardt should be available all season. England are scheduled to travel India in early December which may impact Gibson at the back end of the season, but the dates of that series are TBC. Fellow Englishwoman Adams is uncapped and less likely to be impact if England squad members are called home early.

Injury watch: Darcie Brown has been ruled out of Australia's ODIs with the West Indies with a hamstring complaint and is an uncertain starter for the WBBL|09 season.

Inside word with coach Luke Williams

The Strikers have retained the bulk of their title-winning squad from last season, a group that includes South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt alongside Aussie stars Tahlia McGrath, Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown, and strong domestic talent including Amanda-Jade Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Katie Mack and Jemma Barsby.

"We were really keen to retain the majority of our squad after some good performances in recent years so I'm really pleased that we've been able to do that. We've added a couple of players to our list and we're excited about what they can bring."

Draft strategy: The Melbourne Stars tried to poach Wolvaardt, but the Strikers used their retention pick to keep the South African star. Salary cap restrictions left Deandra Dottin out of their reach, so the Strikers instead looked to rising England allrounder Dani Gibson as their next pick. Georgia Adams was signed after the draft.

"We were keen to retain Laura and everything from there, it was assessing the next best available player for the particular roles that we had. Deandra was a big part of the squad last year it was unavailable at our second selection so we thought Dani Gibson was a player that can offer us impact across all three phases ... so we were delighted we could add Dani to the list."

01:15 Play video Wolvaardt entertains in stylish half-century

What does Georgia Adams bring: Aussie fans may not be familiar with Adams, an uncapped 30-year-old allrounder who has enjoyed outstanding form across England's domestic competitions in recent times. But Williams worked with Adams at The Hundred champions Southern Brave and knows what she will add to the side.

"She's a really experienced domestic player in England, who has represented England A and has performed strongly across all formats and competitions. She had a fantastic Hundred this season, often scores runs when the team needs someone in the middle-order to stand up and she's also really wily and canny with the ball and takes important wickets.

"She's just turned 30 and has played quite a lot of cricket and while she hasn't played the WBBL I think she be able got to provide great insight into English players and leadership into our group."

Who's taking the gloves: The retirement of Tegan McPharlin has left big shoes to fill at the Strikers and the club has looked inward, giving the gloves to star batter Bridget Patterson. Williams said the Strikers wanted a 'keeper capable of batting in the top six or seven, and with the strongest local talent already tied to other clubs, it was a matter of weighing up deploying Patterson in a different role or going after an overseas player in the WBBL draft.

Other considerations included the impact of losing Patterson's elite skills from the outfield, versus the flexibility it gave the club in signing overseas allrounders Gibson and Adams.

02:03 Play video Patterson compiles patient ton before cruel end

"(Bridget's) kept in warm-up games and has worked on her craft at different stages over her career.

"The last couple months she has worked really diligently on it and she's really keen to do it and it was an important way for us to maintain some consistency across in our list as well.

"If it wasn't Bridget, we wanted a 'keeper who could bat in the top six or seven, so (we also considered) an overseas player or a young up-and-coming 'keeper, but we've got a lot of confidence in Bridget with the gloves and we think she'll do a really good job."

Young players to watch: "There's a few players that hopefully will get an opportunity at some stage. Anesu Mushangwe that played one game last season, a leg-spinner that bowled reasonably well against the Hurricanes and has had some WNCL opportunities, so she's a really smart bowler and well suited to the T20 format.

"Ella Wilson is another one who made a debut last season for the Scorpions, a really athletic bowling allrounder that I think is a really exciting prospect."

Pressure of being reigning champions: "I don't think (there's added pressure). Obviously, we're really proud of last year, but we're under no illusions like we have every single year that it's such a strong tournament.

"It's a cliche, but everyone starts on zero points, and trying to play well enough and consistently enough across the tournament that you give yourself an opportunity at the end of the season."

