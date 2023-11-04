LIVE: England chasing 287 after Aussies squander starts

Marnus Labuschagne was the only Australian to post a half-century as England were set a challenging target

Innings break report: Australia squandered a succession of starts but have still left England with a challenging run chase in the World Cup clash between Ashes rivals in Ahmedabad.

The defending champions, currently anchored to the bottom of the standings, will hope the expected night-time dew speeds up the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch under lights after Marnus Labuschagne's 71 (from 83 balls) underpinned the Aussies' 286 all out.

Recalled allrounders Cameron Green (47 off 52) and Marcus Stoinis (35 from 32) both played solid hands in the absence of Glenn Maxwell (concussion) and Mitch Marsh (personal reasons).

With Steve Smith (44 off 52) also throwing away a big score following a promising start, Australia faced an uphill battle to pass 250.

But after Stoinis clubbed two of Australia's three sixes, Adam Zampa was surprisingly effective in a laconic late hand. He hit 29 from only 19 after Stoinis, their last recognised batter, was dismissed with six overs left.

Australia were eventually bowled out with three balls to spare after Chris Woakes took his fourth wicket.

A victory for Pat Cummins' men will put them in a strong position to seal a top-four spot with their final two games coming against Afghanistan (on Tuesday in Mumbai) and Bangladesh (next Saturday in Pune).

The distant semi-final hopes of England have been lifted by Pakistan's strong start to their run chase against New Zealand in Bengaluru, but they still need to win here as well to stand any chance.

Woakes immediately vindicated captain Jos Buttler's decision to bowl first on what he termed a "tacky" pitch, getting both openers out inside the first six overs.

It marked a fifth consecutive innings against England that David Warner has been out to Woakes after the swing bowler got the better of him during the back-end of the Ashes series earlier this year.

Smith and Labuschagne have been more effective in this tournament the earlier they have come in and again both prospered when afford time to build an innings, sharing in a 75-run third-wicket stand.

Smith, and then his replacement Josh Inglis, both hit catches to backward point in back-to-back Adil Rashid overs, while Labuschagne was pinned lbw by Mark Wood (2-70).

Green and Wood played out an entertaining duel.

Targeted with bouncers, the towering allrounder refused to play it safe. It paid off with a series of boundaries, though he could easily have been out on multiple occasions.

On 16, Green's bat went flying towards square leg as a top-edge landed safely between three fielders, while he was struck on the gloves off an even quicker short ball.

Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup fixtures

October 8: Lost to India by six wickets

October 12: Lost to South Africa by 134 runs

October 16: Defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets

October 20: Defeated Pakistan by 62 runs

October 25: Defeated Netherlands by 309 runs

October 28: Defeated New Zealand by five runs

November 4: v England, Ahmedabad (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 7: v Afghanistan, Mumbai (D/N), 7.30pm AEDT

November 11: v Bangladesh, Pune, 4pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

