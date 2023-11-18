Sixers' finals hopes drain away after Strikers loss

The Strikers and Scorchers are officially qualified for the WBBL|09 finals, while the Sixers' hopes are slipping away

09:59 Play video Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers | WBBL|09

Adelaide Strikers have confirmed their spot in the WBBL|09 finals after cruising to a seven-wicket win over the Sydney Sixers, chasing down a low target of 123 with 15 balls to spare.

The defeat has left the Sixers on the cusp of elimination - which could come as early as Sunday, if the Brisbane Heat, the only side the Sixers are able to replace inside the top four, beat the struggling Stars in Melbourne.

The Strikers are second on the table on 16 points, with their win also cementing top-ranked Perth Scorchers' - also on 16 points - spot in the finals.

The top four could be confirmed as early as Sunday if the Heat win, and if the Renegades beat the Hurricanes, a result that would confirm the Thunder's spot in the four after their crushing win over the Scorchers earlier on Saturday.

But the battle for the top two positions and the right to host finals looks set to go down to the wire with just two points currently separating the sides occupying the top four, and a series of regular-season matches still to come between the form sides of the tournament.

The Strikers were business-like in dispatching the Sixers in a replay of last year's final, starting with a disciplined display from their bowlers led by Dani Gibson (3-34), Amanda-Jade Wellington (2-13) and Tahlia McGrath (2-21).

00:34 Play video Wellington bowls Carmichael with a beauty

Sending the hosts in to bat, they tied down Suzie Bates early and got the desired result when she holed out for a 13-ball five.

Sixers captain Ellyse Perry hit five boundaries before she was caught for 37 off 36, while Ashleigh Gardner (8) and Erin Burns (9) fell cheaply.

Chloe Tryon (39 from 28) added some much-needed momentum to the Sixers' innings but was the only batter other than Perry to reach double figures as the Sixers finished on 8-122.

Lauren Cheatle lit up the home crowd when she bowled South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt (7) in the power play but Katie Mack (45 off 37) and McGrath came together in a 52-run stand to keep the Strikers on track.

When Mack fell five runs short of a fifty, Bridget Patterson (20 off 12) hit three boundaries before Maddie Penna (13no) iced victory alongside her skipper.

Weber WBBL|09 Standings