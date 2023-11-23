Harris returns for Heat finals push, Thunder lose quick

Laura Harris is set to make her first appearance of WBBL|09 at Adelaide Oval on Friday, but the Thunder will be without Hannah Darlington

Brisbane Heat have been given a major boost as they look to snap a three-game losing streak and qualify for the Weber WBBL finals, with Laura Harris to make a long-awaited return from injury.

Harris, an aggressive middle-order batter who is one of the most exciting players in the league when in full flight, has recovered from the frustrating calf injury that kept her on the sidelines throughout the tournament to date.

She has been included in the Heat’s squad for Friday’s crucial clash against Sydney Thunder at the Adelaide Oval.

The Heat are fourth on the ladder and have recorded three consecutive losses.

After sitting on top of the table at various stages of the regular season they are now out of the running to finish first and advance directly to the final.

Their hopes of finishing second, thus avoiding having to win back-to-back Eliminator and Challenger finals next week to make the decider, are also slipping away.

But the return of Harris – who boasts the highest career strike rate in the Heat squad of 158 - could be just the boost the Brisbane squad needs going into Friday’s final match of the regular season, with a win to cement their top-four berth.

She replaces Ellie Johnston in the Heat’s 13-player squad.

The third-ranked Thunder meanwhile have been dealt a significant blow with Hannah Darlington to miss the match.

Darlington, whose resurgence this season after returning to full fitness has seen her claim 18 wickets in 12 matches, did not travel to Adelaide with her Thunder teammates due to "injury management".

Darlington only bowled one over in the Thunder’s win over the Strikers on Tuesday, leaving the field due to discomfort in her back.

The Heat v Thunder game will be followed by a primetime showdown between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

The Adelaide Oval double-header is the first leg of the WBBL Stadium Series, which will also be games played at the MCG and SCG this weekend.

