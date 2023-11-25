Stars take rain-affected consolation derby win

Almost 6000 turned out for the first standalone MCG derby to see the Stars take bragging rights for a second time this season

Melbourne Stars have ended their season on a damp but winning note, taking bragging rights over the Renegades with a rain-affected derby win.

As the Weber WBBL returned to the MCG for the first time since moving to a standalone window, the Stars elected to bat first but continued to be hampered by the batting struggles that plagued their season, bowled out for 118.

With storms threatening, two early blows with the ball from Kim Garth (2-2) were enough to get the Renegades on the back foot early in their chase.

Garth had Emma de Broughe (5) caught behind then bowled Tammy Beaumont (2) to leave the Renegades 2-12 when the rain arrived.

The game briefly resumed with a revised target of 81, but just nine more balls were bowled and while Hayley Matthews (17no from 10) tried to get her team above the par score, their 2-27 was eight runs short when the rain returned.

The forecast storms did not deter 5933 people from turning out for the game, a new record for a standalone regular season match.

The Stars, who won four of their last five games, end the season seventh on the table with six wins and eight losses, while the Renegades were a distant last with just two wins from 14 games.

"It was really pleasing for us that we finished so well and got a glimpse into to what this group can do," Garth said.

"Obviously, we're very disappointed that we couldn't start the season off a little bit better, but it was nice to find some consistency as a team towards the back end of the season."

Annabel Sutherland, again leading the side after Meg Lanning stepped away from the game late in the season, top scored with 36 from 28 balls for the Stars, with Tess Flintoff (22) and Nicole Faltum (20no) their other main contributors.

Harmanpreet Kaur (2-13), Matthews (2-20), Georgia Prestwidge (2-27) and Georgia Wareham (2-18) all claimed multiple wickets for the Renegades.

The washout was a disappointing end to former Australia star Jess Duffin's professional cricket career, with the four-time World Cup winner and cross-code athlete announcing her retirement pre-match.

