Australia overhaul T20 squad for prolonged India tour

Wholesale changes for Australia's T20 squad in India with six World Cup winners to return home before the end of the series

Australia has made wholesale changes to the T20 squad in India as selectors cycle through options for the remaining three matches of the five-game series.

World Cup winners Steve Smith and Adam Zampa are understood to have already flown home ahead of tonight's third match in Guwahati in India's north-east, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will all return tomorrow.

Jetting in as reinforcements are 'keeper-batter Josh Phillippe and big-hitter Ben McDermott, who have already joined the squad and are available for tonight's third T20.

NSW pair Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

Updated Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Green is in line to make a long-awaited international debut in either Raipur or the series-ending match in Bengaluru.

Recently appointed the Sydney Thunder's full-time captain, having filled that role on an interim basis last season, Green has plied his trade extensively on the global T20 circuit.

He's played 190 T20 matches in the IPL, Pakistan, Caribbean and the UK as well as the Big Bash, but most recently had emerged as a force for the NSW Blues in domestic one-day and first-class cricket.

The inclusion of Marnus Labuschagne in Queensland's Sheffield Shield squad for the ongoing match with Western Australia opened the door for McDermott to head to India, while WA handed a first-class debut to Joel Curtis with Philippe's red-ball form tailing off this summer.

The changes leave Travis Head as the sole player from Australia's victorious World Cup squad to remain in India, along with Tanveer Sangha who travelled with the squad as a reserve.

Head, who struck a century in a player-of-the-match performance in the World Cup final and celebrated the nation's sixth ODI crown heartily, has yet to feature in the T20 series.

12:02 Play video Head eagerly awaits World Cup celebrations and reunions

Australia face a must-win game tonight to remain in the series as after slipping to defeat in the opening two matches.

Inglis hit a 47-ball century in the opening match but Australia's 3-208 was chased down by India for a two-wicket win in the series opener, and in the second match India piled up 4-235 then kept Australia to 9-191.

Smith, who this week was confirmed to play in the Sydney Sixers opening KFC BBL|13 match before the Test series against Pakistan, had two innings as opener, hitting 52 off 41 and 19 off 16.

"One of the things we had in our planning coming into this series was to have a look at Steve (Smith) up the top and we've had a chance to do that now," stand-in head coach Andre Borovec said after the second match.

"We've been extremely happy with the intent that he's shown with the bat, (I) couldn't fault it actually."

Australia are scheduled to play 10 T20 internationals (plus any warm-up matches yet to be confirmed) before next year's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

Qantas T20 Tour of India

First T20: India won by two wickets

November 26: India won by 44 runs

November 28: Third T20, Guwahati

December 1: Fourth T20, Raipur

December 3: Fifth T20, Bengaluru

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott (withdrawn), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (withdrawn), Glenn Maxwell (withdrawn), Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith (withdrawn), Marcus Stoinis (withdrawn), Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (withdrawn)

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

All matches start 12.30am AEDT on the following date.

All matches broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports