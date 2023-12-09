BBL|13 preview: 'Multi-positional' players key for Hurricanes

Hobart are aiming high after narrowly missing the finals last season and have added more depth to complement their star-studded squad

With four players in Australia's XI for last week's fifth T20I against India, Hobart Hurricanes enter KFC BBL|13 full of confidence that this could be their year to break their title duck.

Head coach Jeff Vaughan has confirmed Aussie skipper for that match, Matthew Wade, will be elevated to opening the batting to start this season with the Hurricanes hoping to take full toll of the Powerplay.

Ben McDermott will also feature in the top order after hitting 54 in his return to the national side last week, while new club captain Nathan Ellis and Tim David have spent large periods of this year with the Australian white-ball squads and will be hoping for strong BBL campaigns to push to case for next year's T20 World Cup squad.

"It's wonderful for them and great for the organisation to have four representatives in India last week – all different types of players as well … we're very fortunate that we've got a high-quality list of players," Vaughan said ahead of BBL|13.

After coming within a whisker of sneaking into the finals last season, Vaughan's side has strengthened their spin stocks with the addition of cult hero Peter Hatzoglou from the Scorchers, their already fearsome pace battery through Chris Jordan and Liam Guthrie, and their batting depth with Sam Hain, Corey Anderson and Sam Heazlett.

03:38 Play video Every wicket: Dooley announces himself with breakout summer

Like Paddy Dooley last summer, they've also plucked another exciting talent from Queensland's T20 Max competition in former India under-19 allrounder Nikhil Chaudhary, who has dominated in the T20 format for Brisbane club side Norths, averaging 44.80 with a strike rate of 164.3 in the past few seasons.

"Everyone is good at the moment; we've got some players in good form – we've had players playing all around the world, we've got some international players, we've got some domestic players, some Sheffield Shield players, so the players are ready," Vaughan said.

BBL|12 result: Sixth (six wins, eight losses) BBL|13 Draft picks: Chris Jordan (4th – Platinum), Sam Hain (11th – Gold), Corey Anderson (22nd – Silver) Squad: Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Liam Guthrie, Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright. Overseas players: Chris Jordan (England), Sam Hain (England), Corey Anderson (USA) Ins: Corey Anderson, Nikhil Chaudhary, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (Heat), Peter Hatzoglou (Scorchers), Sam Heazlett (Heat), Chris Jordan (Sixers) Outs: Joel Paris (Stars), D'Arcy Short (Strikers), Wil Parker, Chris Tremain, Tim Paine (retired)

02:08 Play video 'Bit of mayo on it': Steve Smith reacts to best grabs of BBL|12

Possible best XI: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Sam Hain, Tim David, Corey Anderson, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou

Inside word with Hurricanes coach Jeff Vaughan

Squad depth

"We're really pleased with our depth throughout our squad. We've got some great batting options, and there will be a couple of unlucky players sitting on the pine.

"We've got a very well credentialed number four (Sam Hain) as well, so we're excited about his inclusion to our group. We feel as though (Sam) Heazlett and Mac Wright are guys who can slide in and bat anywhere from one to six as well, so we're really pleased with the depth and the capabilities of (our) multi-positional players."

Matthew Wade's role

"He'll be at the top of the order, at this stage that's our plan, and he'll hopefully go out and whack them. To go away and represent your country but then to also captain your country (in the India T20 series) is great kudos to him. He played very nicely in the middle order there, by all accounts led the team really well so excited for him to be in good form on the cusp of our tournament."

02:39 Play video Wade shows power and patience in Shield ton

The imports

"(Sam Hain is) a high-quality batsman … I'm told he's a wonderful team man. I have been on the other end of his performances with the Brisbane Heat and he's a high-quality batsman that I'm looking forward to seeing him through the entirety of the tournament.

"We've got some high-quality international players with us. All we're going to ask for them to be is themselves, go out and try and do as best as they can for the purple team and we know that Sam will be doing that along with Chris (Jordan) and Corey (Anderson) as well."

Allrounder influx

"Absolutely we can see both of them (Mitch Owen and Corey Anderson) playing and Chris Jordan who we'd class as an allrounder as well, I think there's every capability that will occur throughout the year.

03:05 Play video Every six: Dynamite David's dazzling display

"Every team loves multiple options in their batting and their bowling line up, it allows us to bat deep and gives the captain plenty of options with the ball depending on how the game is unfolding in front of him."

Away record in focus?

"No, not really. We won all of our games at home (last season), and we weren't so good on the road. I don't think we're going to change anything terribly much, it's T20 cricket and that can happen at home or on the road."

01:30 Play video Steve Smith picks his breakout stars for BBL|13

Player to watch

"(Nikhil Chaudhary) that's certainly why we contracted him. We did a lot of due diligence around our playing list. He brings a different skill set, someone who's a very smart cricketer with the bat, has an ability to hit 360 degrees, is good with the ball, calm in a crisis, and a hell of a lovely young man and we think he's going to be a pretty good cricketer."

