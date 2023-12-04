BBL|13 preview: Red-hot Maxwell returns for Stars

With a new coach and huge changes in playing personnel, the Melbourne Stars enter KFC BBL|13 with cause for optimism after missing the finals for the past three seasons.

As soon as last season finished, the Stars hierarchy flagged that "nothing was off the table" in their bid to climb back up the standings.

But undoubtedly the biggest difference this summer will be the return of Glenn Maxwell who missed all of BBL|12 with a fractured leg.

The superstar allrounder couldn't be in better touch either following a miracle double-century against Afghanistan in the World Cup and another match-winning 104no in the third T20 against India.

The Stars went to the draft pool after trading World Cup-winning spinner Adam Zampa to the Melbourne Renegades for wicketkeeper-batter Sam Harper, securing Pakistan leggie Usama Mir before adding English left-armer Liam Dawson and Pakistan veteran Imad Wasim as direct signings after the withdrawal of their No.2 pick Harry Brook.

The availability of their other draft pick, Haris Rauf, remains under a cloud for the BBL|13 opener against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Thursday night as the Stars await approval from his home board following the right-armer's withdrawal from Test selection for the series against Australia.

England speedster Olly Stone has arrived in Melbourne as cover should Rauf not be available.

The Stars have also added West Australian left-armer Joel Paris, Queensland quick Mark Steketee, Test seamer Scott Boland (who is not expected to play Big Bash this season) and WA off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli during the off-season, meaning they have plenty of bowling depth should Rauf miss the opening match.

BBL|12 result: Last BBL|13 Draft picks: Harry Brook* (2nd – Platinum), Haris Rauf (9th – Gold), Usama Mir (25th – Bronze). * – withdrawn Squad: Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster. Overseas players: Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Usama Mir (Pakistan), Liam Dawson (England), Imad Wasim (Pakistan) Ins: Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Scott Boland, Sam Harper (Renegades), Joel Paris (Hurricanes), Corey Rocchiccioli (Renegades), Mark Steketee (Heat), Imad Wasim Outs: Adam Zampa (Renegades), Liam Hatcher (Thunder), Sam Elliott, Clint Hinchliffe, Cameron McClure, Tom O'Connell

Possible best XI: Tom Rogers, Sam Harper, Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf

Inside word with new Stars coach Peter Moores

New coach, new recruits, what to expect in BBL|13?

"Like most things, with something new, and it's fresh, I'm hoping we hit the pitch like that, I hope we hit it with an excitement and a passion to play for the Stars that the fans like and that they know it means something to us.

"That's what I want. That's what I'd like to see from us as a team, I think led by 'Maxi' (Glenn Maxwell) who plays that style of cricket always where you're going to leave it all out there, that's the style of play I want to do.

"We got some good players and It's been nice watching some of those players play well in Shield cricket building up to (the BBL). Sammy Harper just using the Shield game for his T20 prep, I thought that was a great idea."

Glenn Maxwell's BBL comeback

"He's got a huge role to play. He's been at the Stars for so long and every time I speak to him you can feel the passion he's got for the Stars and his desire to be part of a winning BBL team. He's had an unbelievable time in India – what a World Cup and then obviously finishing with a bang with that 104no (in the third T20). So he comes in in great form and I'm really looking forward for him to get in and around the lads and get excited about playing."

The best role for Marcus Stoinis?

"With Marcus, I'm really interested in speaking to him because he's one of those very versatile players who can play at the top and in the middle. The role Australia have asked him to play is one of the harder roles to play and that's why it's so valuable in world cricket, because that finishing role – that five, six, seven role – you get so many different scenarios you've got to face from sometimes repairing an innings to take it deeper and sometimes to finish it off. Sometimes you face 10 balls, sometimes 25. I'll sit down with him and we'll talk it through with Maxi as captain and we'll sort it out, but it's lovely to have that versatility and a player who we know can pretty well bat anywhere from one to six."

The draft picks

"At the time when we had the draft, we didn't have a local spinner on the list apart from Maxi who's obviously bowled like a top flight spinner in the World Cup where he bowled beautifully. So that was a target for us (in the draft) and also to get some depth into our batting order was important.

"Harry (Brook) not coming is a shame because he's a big player, there's no doubt about that, he's had an unbelievable time over the last 18 months. But we're really happy in many ways that we had Liam Dawson to start before Harry came and that means now with Imad Wasim following him, we don't have to change the shape of the team at all, which is another bonus because it keeps some continuity.

"It's like-for-like skill sets of a left-arm spinner who bats in Liam Dawson and the same for Imad, so I think that's a real positive for us. You speak to any player in T20 (cricket), and they always want to know what role you're asking them to do … and that means hopefully, we can get settled quick, play some good cricket and build up through the competition.

"We've got some powerhouse players there like Maxi, Stoinis, Cartwright, Tommy Rogers and Sam Harper's just shown us in the last Shield game what he can do. The key was that you need depth in a T20 side so those players at the top have the confidence to keep playing aggressive cricket without feeling like there's nothing behind them.

"So that was part of (the draft) as well to try and extend that batting line a little bit, give us some decent options with spin and seam so we can adapt to the different conditions when we're at home but also when we're away."

Sam Harper and Tom Rogers to open?

"I think they're both top three players at the moment. Sammy is one who can bat anywhere, he's batted in the middle order and done well but I really like the way Sam plays when I've seen bat at the top of the order.

"Tom Rogers is another one who took an opportunity really, got in the BBL, maybe saw an opportunity through Covid or whatever, but has shown straightaway he's a very dangerous player at the top of the order.

"I like to try and get people in what I would say natural roles, roles where it feels very straightforward for them to play, and they don't have to think too much about what that role is. You can't do it all the time and sometimes you have to ask the player to take on a slightly different role, but as much as you can, that's a nice place to be for the player that they can just go out and plays their natural game."

Will Scott Boland play?

"We probably expect him to be fully involved with Australia for the Test summer so that will limit what he can do with us. With those sorts of players, I often assume we're not getting them, then if we do get them it's a bonus. Obviously, if we can get him fantastic, but I think we all understand that playing for his country is going to be his number one priority."

Availability

"Losing two players to the PM's XI game is obviously a tough one in (Mark) Steketee and (Beau) Webster, but it's great for them that they get an opportunity to show what they've got. Apart from that, at the moment everybody else is OK."

Player to watch

"Not one player (but) what I do like is that Beau Webster's obviously had a great start the season, (Mark) Steketee's had a great start to the season, Sam Harper's just banged 150, Hilton Cartwright's just made 130, so it feels to me like there's a lot of players that'll be feeling good about themselves, which I think it's a really good place for them to be.

"If we're going to achieve, it's going to be a collective team effort, that's what's going to get us over the line, we're going to have contributions from one to 11 and that's the only way I think you win any tournament. At the end of it, you'll have had four or five lads who've had good seasons and that's been the difference between you and the next team."

Team to beat

"Well, you can't go further than the Scorchers, there's no doubt about that. They've had an unbelievable time of it the last few years, so I think they are still heavy favourites. The rest of the pack is chasing them – they've set a benchmark, it's for the rest of us to try and make sure we can match it."

