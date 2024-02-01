Short 'ready to go to higher level' as middle order awaits

Victorian allrounder reveals he sought out Marcus Stoinis to help grasp his opportunity in the middle order for Australia

01:44 Play video Short turns to Stoinis for advice on middle order transition

Matt Short has declared he is ready to take his game to a "higher level" on the international stage as he eyes a huge opportunity to stake a claim for a ticket to the T20 World Cup later this year.

While he's the first to admit the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning tomorrow at the MCG is not a full strength one, the Victorian is on the verge of breaking into Australia's best line-up, making his first international match on home soil in his hometown of Melbourne an even more exciting proposition.

And after dominating for Victoria at domestic level and the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash for the past three years, which he capped with a second straight KFC BBL player of the tournament at last night's Australian Cricket Awards, Short feels confident he can replicate that consistency in national colours.

But he'll do so starting in the middle-order, with World Cup-winning gloveman Josh Inglis set to be given first crack at replacing David Warner in Short's preferred position opening the batting.

"I do feel more confident at the top of the order but any opportunity you get playing for your country, whether it be through the middle or at top, you just have to take that opportunity and try and do as best you can," Short told reporters today at the MCG.

"I think everyone wants to bat at the top of the order in white-ball cricket so I'm just happy to be in the team for one, and who knows, some performances in the middle order can maybe open up a spot higher up."

The 28-year-old right-hander has opened and batted at No.8 in his two one-day international appearances, which came in the series against India immediately prior to last year's World Cup.

He stayed on as a reserve for the opening match of the tournament, and his selection in Australia's T20 squad to face the Windies later this month missing only retired great Aaron Finch from the top seven that opened their 2022 World Cup campaign, signifies that Short may well be in a full-strength squad anyway.

"I've got this opportunity and if I take it with both hands and do really well then I don't see a reason why I can't be looked at in the future in a full-strength squad," he said.

04:09 Play video Every six: Short dominates Big Bash with sensational striking

"One of (the selectors') main messages once you come into this environment is not to change the way you play; you're here for a reason with what you do back at state level or in the BBL.

"It's been a long road to get to that stage, plenty of ups and downs but the consistency for the last three years has been massive for me.

"I think that's probably what's got me to this point now, is stringing a few seasons together and the next challenge is to be able to take that into international cricket.

Short was named the BBL player of the tournament for the second year running // Getty

"I'm certainly feeling confident, and I feel like I'm ready to go to that higher level.

"I'm definitely putting a big emphasis on putting those last couple of years behind me now and hopefully lead that into some consistent form in the Aussie colours.

"Every opportunity is huge, especially with the white-ball stuff coming up and the T20 World Cup, so any opportunity you really need to make the most of it with how strong the team is going at the moment."

Stand-in captain Steve Smith said Short is also likely be given an opportunity at the top of the order across the three-match ODI series, but for now the off-spinning allrounder has turned to former state and club teammate Marcus Stoinis for advice on helping with the transition back to the middle order.

"He's been in a similar boat, was really dominant at the top of the order throughout the BBL and probably didn't quite have the spot available for him at the international level," Short said.

"He's changed his game a little bit batting through the middle and finishing an innings, so I spoke to him a little bit on that role change and starting with the field out.

"But I think it's still having that same positive mindset … it's just a different way of building an innings but he's been really good to talk to."

Short, who along with fiancé Madi announced last night they're expecting their first child in September, anticipates a huge turnout of family, friends and former teammates from East Ballarat Cricket Club for his first international match in Australia.

"It's going to be really exiting having the home fans and family come and have a look but I'm trying to keep it similar to any other game," he said.

"I had a nice taste of it in South Africa for my first T20 series and it feels like a similar environment (with) the younger group we've got for these ODIs, it's going to be a really fun couple of weeks."

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas