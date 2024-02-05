Hazlewood to lead all-in plans for New Zealand T20s

The star quick is expecting a tough assignment in New Zealand where a full-strength Australia will have their last hit-out before the T20 World Cup

Josh Hazlewood expects Australia to field a full strength T20 side for their three-match series in New Zealand later this month in what will be the nation's last tune up before the T20 World Cup in June.

While most of his teammates, including fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, will head to the Indian Premier League after the two-Tests that follow the three T20s in Wellington and Auckland, Hazlewood will remain at home in Sydney with him and wife Cherina expecting their first child at the end of March.

Cummins (A$3.67m) and Starc (A$4.43m) both secured monster paydays to join Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively in December's IPL auction as Hazlewood went unsold due to only being available for half the tournament.

Starc will play in the tournament for the first time since 2015 to prepare for the T20 World Cup, as will 13 other members of Australia's T20 squad – Mitch Marsh and David Warner (Delhi Capitals), Matthew Wade (Gujarat Titans), Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants), Tim David and Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians), Nathan Ellis (Punjab Kings), Adam Zampa (Rajasthan Royals), Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Travis Head will join Cummins at the Sunrisers.

Hazlewood is still hopeful of securing a stint as an injury replacement for the second half of the tournament, but he's also content to put the feet up after a busy 12 months that began with the Ashes last year and concludes with the tour of New Zealand.

The 33-year-old right-armer was a surprise inclusion in Sunday's second ODI in his hometown of Sydney after initially not being named in the squad to face the West Indies.

He barely missed a beat with 3-43 in his first 50-over appearance since November's ODI World Cup final triumph, teaming up with Sean Abbott (3-40) and Will Sutherland (2-28) to power Australia to a comfortable 83-run series-clinching victory.

He'll sit out the final ODI against the Windies in Canberra on Tuesday where heavy rain is threatening to wash out the dead-rubber contest before returning for the start of the three-match T20 series in Hobart on Friday.

Hazlewood is the only one of Australia's dual World Cup-winning pace trio picked to take part in the T20 series against the West Indies with Cummins and Starc enjoying an extended break following the end of the home Test summer.

Hazlewood is expecting to play at least the first two matches against the Windies before heading to New Zealand where he is backing Cummins and Starc to return to the Aussie XI.

"I think it'll be full strength for that New Zealand series, they're quality side in particular over there and the Test team looks outstanding as well," Hazlewood told cricket.com.au after the second ODI.

"That's going to be a tough couple of weeks over there in New Zealand.

"With missing IPL … I want to play as much as I can now and then put the feet up for April."

Hazlewood says he liked what he saw from Australia's three debutant quicks – Lance Morris, Xavier Bartlett and Sutherland, and allrounder Aaron Hardie – but backed the call for them not to play every game of the ODI series.

"It's three games in five days, for the young kids to play three international games in that space with travel, they thought it was a bit tough," he said.

"One-day cricket is very taxing on the body and it's a step up from Big Bash in terms of overs and intensity so (the break) will suit them nicely.

"So I just came in for this game, give a few guys a breather, and then they come back in for Canberra, so it's worked nicely and hopefully the boys go well again on Tuesday.

"I've seen a lot of them in Big Bash, a lot of them in domestic cricket and I just think their work ethic was great, (as well as) 'X' (Bartlett) last game and Lance so it's good for them to get a taste of international cricket at these grounds and they all deserve it."

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas