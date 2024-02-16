Sutherland sets new records with second Test ton

Allrounder Annabel Sutherland has scaled yet more heights in Test cricket after a stellar hundred at the WACA

Annabel Sutherland has become the youngest Australian woman to score two Test centuries, after bringing up her first hundred on home soil early on day two at the WACA Ground.

Sutherland resumed on 54 on Friday morning and immediately picked up where she had left off the previous afternoon, with the runs flowing as she frustrated the Proteas attack alongside Ashleigh Gardner.

South Africa took the new ball with Sutherland on 92, but it did not rattle the right-hander, who struck back-to-back boundaries to bring up the milestone from 149 deliveries.

She removed her helmet and gestured towards her teammates and the crowd - including her father and former Cricket Australia CEO James.

02:57 Play video Sutherland carves Proteas for glorious century

Sutherland is also the first woman to score two centuries batting at No.6 or lower.

Her first Test ton came against England during last year’s Ashes at Trent Bridge, where she struck a superb unbeaten 137 batting at No.8.

That performance has seen the 22-year-old elevated to No.6 for Australia’s last two Tests.

Sutherland is the third youngest woman to hit two or more centuries overall, behind India’s Sandhya Agarwal and New Zealand’s Emily Drumm, who both achieved the feat aged 21.

"I love batting ... it's pretty hard to get up the order at the moment in the white-ball stuff, so it’s nice to just get a chance to have a hit out there and it's a very nice place to bat when you're in and set," Sutherland told Channel Seven as she walked off unbeaten on 113 at lunch.

"The first 20 to 30 balls (yesterday) were probably the most challenging, so (I was) trying to be really precise with what balls I was trying to score off.

"I felt like I left the ball alone well outside off stump to get me going.

"We spoke a little (this morning) that it's like you're starting your innings again ... I thought they bowled quite well, Klaas has been challenging all day and Nadine de Klerk as well was just nibbling around."

The Victorian’s innings helped Australia push their lead close to 300 at lunch on day two.

It continued what is already a memorable match for Sutherland, who picked up three wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 76 on Thursday.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker