All you need to know for the Marsh Cup final

Their recent history suggests NSW and WA are set to produce a captivating Marsh One-Day Cup final at Cricket Central

Match facts

Who: NSW v Western Australia

What: 2023-24 Marsh One-Day Cup final

When: Sunday February 25. Coin toss at 9.20am AEDT, first ball at 10.05am AEDT

Where: Cricket Central, Sydney

How to watch: Stream live and free via the CA Live app and cricket.com.au or watch via Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports

Officials: Shawn Craig and Sam Nogajski (standing), Gerard Abood (third), Steve Davis (match referee)

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app

How did they reach the final?

NSW finished on top of the standings on 22 points but had the same number of wins (5) as the two teams below them. Separating them from the pack was an additional bonus point to put them ahead of Western Australia and Victoria.

Western Australia snuck into the top two to qualify for the decider by net run-rate (NRR). It was a tight margin to edge them ahead of Victoria with WA having a NRR of 0.543 compared to Victoria's 0.232.

NSW defeated Victoria by seven wickets with seven balls remaining under the DLS method in the final game of the season to secure top spot, while WA beat Tasmania by 52 runs away from home in their last game to sneak into second.

Squads

NSW: TBC

Western Australia: Sam Whiteman (c), Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Gannon, Nick Hobson, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, D’Arcy Short, Andrew Tye

Form guide

NSW: WWWWLLW (most recent first)

The Blues went on a four-game winning run to reach this season's decider, defeating WA in consecutive matches either side of the Big Bash break. Their form has been built on the back of their bowling attack, claiming all 10 opposition wickets in each of those four wins, led by Jack Edwards (13 wickets), William Salzmann (12) and Ben Dwarshuis (11), who are among the top seven wicket-takers this season.

Western Australia: WLWLWWW

Needing a win in their final game of the regular season to keep their hopes of a three-peat alive, WA's experienced campaigners delivered when the pressure was on with a century to D'Arcy Short (127), 64 to Cameron Bancroft, and three wickets from Ashton Agar edging out Tasmania to give the state another crack at the silverware.

Recent history

WA is chasing a third consecutive crown which would see them join NSW (2000-01 to 2002-03 and 1991-92 to 1993-94) as just the second state to claim a One-Day Cup three-peat.

This strong run of form has seen WA lose just four of their past 22 one-day games over the past three seasons.

13:05 Play video WA blitz SA to clinch 16th one-day title after Inglis fireworks

NSW last won a title in 2020-21 when they defeated WA by 102 runs. NSW were runners-up in the following season after losing to WA by 18 runs in the final.

Last season, NSW finished fifth before climbing back into the top two this campaign.

NSW chased down WA's 161 with five wickets in hand and 17.4 overs remaining at the WACA on February 1 when the two sides last met this season.

Head-to-head

Overall: NSW (36 wins), Western Australia (29 wins), tied (1) At Cricket Central: NSW (1 win), Western Australia (0 wins) In the final: NSW (5 wins), Western Australia (4 wins) Most runs (since 2014): Daniel Hughes (550), Moises Henriques (353), Shaun Marsh (277), Josh Philippe (259), Ed Cowan (219) Most wickets (since 2014): Andrew Tye (21), Jhye Richardson (11), Jason Behrendorff (11), Sean Abbott (10), Gurinder Sandhu (8)

Players to watch

NSW's Daniel Hughes has been in sublime form again this Marsh Cup season scoring the most runs of any player (428). Remarkably, he has the most hundreds one-day domestic hundreds (11) among players that have never played international cricket (the next best is four).

02:57 Play video Hughes puts Blues into Marsh Cup final with 11th ton

Alongside Hughes is Moises Henriques who has also had a strong campaign, scoring the fourth most runs this season with 332.

In the WA side, skipper Sam Whiteman is the only player to feature in the top 10 batters for runs scored this season with the No.4 tallying 416 runs, the second most in the competition. His season included a maiden one-day domestic century to get his side over the line in a nail-biter against South Australia.

02:58 Play video Whiteman's maiden one-day ton guides WA home in final over

The NSW bowling attack has featured a widespread of contributors all season with tall quick Jack Edwards the pick of them with a competition-leading 13 wickets.

Their 20-year-old right-armer William Salzmann has taken 12 wickets while Ben Dwarshuis also features in the top 10 with 11.

00:52 Play video Young gun Salzmann grabs four against WA

WA's bowling attack has been led by Andrew Tye (13) who is level with Edwards and Victoria's Will Sutherland and Sam Elliott at the top of the Marsh Cup wickets tally this season.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings