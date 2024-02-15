Cricket Central to host WA's one-day 'three-peat' tilt

Sydney's Cricket Central has been confirmed as the venue for the 2023-24 Marsh One-Day Cup final as Western Australia aim to become just the third team in the competition's history to achieve a 'three-peat'.

New South Wales will host the back-to-back reigning men's domestic 50-over champions at their new facility in Silverwater on Sunday February 25 in a day match beginning at 10.05am, Cricket Australia confirmed today.

The Blues knocked off Victoria at North Sydney Oval on Wednesday to finish on top of the Marsh Cup standings, while WA beat Tasmania in Hobart to jump the Vics and make their fifth consecutive decider.

Marsh One-Day Cup Final 2024

Who: NSW v Western Australia When: February 25, 2024, 10.05am first ball Where: Cricket Central, Sydney How to watch: Stream via cricket.com.au or the CA Live app or watch on Foxtel or Kayo

The Sydney Cricket Ground was unavailable, meaning the match had to be played at either North Sydney Oval or the recently redeveloped Cricket Central in the city's west.

Incidentally, the only List A match the ground has previously hosted was between NSW and WA in November when the Blues won a rain-affected contest.

WA have been the dominant limited-overs state over recent years, producing a long line of talented players who have graduated into the national team, and have lost just four of their past 20 one-day games over the past three seasons.

03:20 Play video Short blasts fourth List A ton in must-win match

A third consecutive crown would see them join NSW's 2000-01 – 2002-03 and 1991-92 – 1993-94 teams to have done the three-peat.

Ashton Turner skippered WA's past two titles but the knee injury he suffered during the KFC BBL has meant Sam Whiteman has taken the reins.

The decider will pit this season's competition's two leading run scorers in Whiteman (416 at 83.20) and NSW opener Daniel Hughes (428 at 61.14), whose dominant 50-over form carried the Blues into the final after he scored a match-winning ton against Victoria this week.

02:57 Play video Hughes puts Blues into Marsh Cup final with 11th ton

Two of the competition's joint leading wicket takers – NSW's Jack Edwards (13 victims at 12.46) and WA's Andrew Tye (13 scalps at 24.30) – will also feature in the final.

WA could be boosted by the return of Jason Behrendorff, who featured in the home Dettol T20I series against West Indies but was not picked for the ensuing three-match T20 tour of New Zealand, which overlaps with the Marsh Cup final.

The same goes for NSW's Sean Abbott, but the paceman was this week revealed to have suffered a shoulder injury which could cloud his involvement.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings