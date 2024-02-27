Trans-Tasman Test series: All you need to know

The past two winners of the World Test Championship go head-to-head on New Zealand soil in a two-Test battle

When does it start?

Australia have already been in the land of the Long White Cloud long enough to claim a 3-0 sweep in a T20 series. And while that was an important fixture with a T20 World Cup coming up mid-year, nothing can capture attentions like a Test battle, which starts this week on Thursday, February 29.

Expectations and enthusiasm for this series are sky high in New Zealand, with every ticket on sale already snapped up for both Test matches.

Schedule

First Test: February 29 – March 4, Wellington (9am AEDT)

Second Test: March 8-12, Christchurch (9am AEDT)

Just two Tests?

It's lamentable for fans and players alike that this is only a two-Test affair.

Nathan Lyon was among the latest to plead for a minimum of three Tests in all series.

"I feel like you get the best out of three games, if you’re good enough you win 3-0, but if you go down in the first one you can fight your way back and still win 2-1," Lyon said in Wellington this week.

"I personally feel every Test series should be a minimum of three Tests, but that’s a decision for the powers that be."

Those 'powers that be' will again discuss the crowded cricket calendar and scheduling when at the next ICC board meeting in Dubai next month, but there's no quick and easy fix, not least for the commercial reality of Test cricket.

Former New Zealand Cricket chair Greg Barclay – who is now the ICC chair – went on record in his previous role to say NZC loses about $50,000 for every Test they host.

How can I watch?

The compacted nature of the series means every ball will be an event, and if you're in Australia, then Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports have exclusive broadcast rights to the tour.

Replays and Highlights?

Kayo's excellent 'Mini' packages and full replays are worth every cent of the subscription fee at times like this.

In addition, the cricket.com.au Match Centre for each Test will have replays of every wicket available as they fall, courtesy of Fox Cricket and Kayo.

And we'll be bringing you must-watch recaps every day, plus clips of all the biggest and best moments on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

And we'll continue to have the same great news, features and behind-the-scenes video and social media content you've come to know and love.

How's the time difference?

Bosses beware, productivity may take a hit! With New Zealand two hours ahead, play is scheduled to start at 9am AEDT. That means the second session will start at 11.40am AEDT – perfect timing for a lunch break to fire up Kayo in the break room.

Hype me with some history

New Zealand have not beaten Australia in a Test on home soil for a whopping 31 years. Their last win came at Eden Park in March 1993 when Danny Morrison – better known to today's audiences for his outlandish T20 commentary style – nabbed 6-37 in the first innings. His-first morning bowling saw Australia lose six wickets for 10 runs en route to a Kiwi win to allow them to draw the series.

Current Australia captain Pat Cummins was born about a month later.

It’s been eight years since Australia visited New Zealand for a Test series, and their last appearance here is best remembered for Brendon McCullum setting a new mark for Test cricket's fastest century, with a first-morning blitzkrieg that saw him reach the landmark from 54 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes.

Despite that euphoria, Australia won the Test by seven wickets.

In the 31 years since New Zealand’s last home win, there have been 31 trans-Tasman Tests, with Australia losing just once: at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval in 2011.

The survivors from that Test – Mitchell Starc, 34, Usman Khawaja, 37, and Nathan Lyon, 36 – were in their second, sixth and seventh Tests respectively.

In a low-scoring classic, New Zealand set Australia a second-innings chase of 240, and David Warner carried his bat with 123no for his maiden Test ton, but ran out of partners as Doug Bracewell took 6-40 in the Black Caps' seven-run win.

Squad News

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

The big news ahead of the Test series is the sudden retirement of Neil Wagner, who pulled the pin on Tuesday in a teary press conference.

Wagner revealed he'd been given a tap on the shoulder from coach Gary Stead that he wasn't in the plans to feature against Australia, or moving forward.

Ever the team man, though, Wagner will remain with the Kiwis for the first Test, running drinks and 'being around the boys' for the final time.

For the Aussies, it's a largely settled squad. Following David Warner's retirement, the opening combination of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja is still in its infancy, having had just two Tests against the West Indies so far.

The same goes for new No.4 batter Cameron Green, while back-up bowlers Scott Boland and Michael Neser may again be left waiting in the wings unless there is an injury.

Injury issues?

The Kiwis have some concerns here, notably the fitness of Devon Conway, who injured his thumb in the second T20 against Australia last weekend.

New Zealand are keen to make a definitive call on his availability for the first Test on Wednesday, with more scans and discussions with specialists said to have taken place on Tuesday afternoon.

Conway took a blow while keeping wicket and, if unable to take his spot in the side, would be a huge loss to the home side.

"We obviously want Devon to play. He's a key person in our batting order, his record speaks for itself so we want to give him every chance of being available," coach Stead told reporters on Tuesday morning.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has already been ruled out of the series with a back stress fracture that could keep him sidelined for a year.

In better news for the Black Caps, star young gun batter Rachin Ravindra has been confirmed fit to take his place in the side after missing two of the T20 games with "knee soreness".

Daryl Mitchell has also been confirmed fit to play having overcome a heel issue that kept him sidelined for a Test against South Africa and the entire T20 series against the Aussies.

No such worries for Australia, who enter the series with a full-strength squad and no injury issues to speak of.

Likely line-ups?

That means a settled Australia are all-but certain to roll out an unchanged XI from their home Test series against West Indies, and skipper Pat Cummins could confirm as much in his pre-series address on Wednesday.

Probable Australia XI: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand's XI is a little more uncertain pending their fitness concerns. Mitchell will return to his preferred No.5 slot, meaning Will Young's involvement seems certain to hinge on Conway's fitness.

With Wagner's retirement and Stead's admission that four quicks in their last start was a selection mistake, New Zealand are set to roll out an attack featuring captain Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke with Mitchell Santner's spin returning to the XI.

That leaves the controversial figure of Scott Kuggeleijn likely to run drinks.

Possible New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway (or Will Young), Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke

World Test Championship update

This series will be the first time two World Test Championship winners have met. New Zealand won the inaugural WTC final in 2021, while Australia won it last winter – both defeating India in a final in the UK.

With India hosting England at the moment, the WTC table is in a state of flux, but as we go into the series, New Zealand are sitting on top of the table with Australia in third.

A reminder that the WTC standings are ranked on the percentage of points won out of the maximum possible, so with three wins and a loss from their four Tests, NZ are on top with a percentage of 75.

Australia enter this series sitting third with a percentage of 55. From their 10 Tests so far in this cycle, they have six wins and a draw, giving them 76 points, but they were penalised 10 points for over rate offences during the Ashes.

A 2-0 result to Australia would leave them with a percentage of 62.5, while it would drop NZ to an even 50 percent.

Form Guide

Australia come into this match off the back of a rare defeat at home, albeit one that was curiously met with much enthusiasm by many Australian fans. The West Indies, led by the wonderfully charismatic pace sensation Shamar Joseph stormed the once insurmountable Gabba fortress to become the second team in the past four summers to beat Australia in Brisbane.

01:37 Play video Every call of Shamar Joseph's famous Test wicket

Before that, the Aussies had largely sailed through the home summer, with three wins against Pakistan and a comfortable 10-wicket win in the opening Test against the Windies.

New Zealand, meanwhile, easily accounted for a distinctly second-string South Africa side that was without its biggest names, who remained home to play domestic T20 cricket.

Before that, New Zealand drew a two-Test series 1-1 in Bangladesh in late 2023.

