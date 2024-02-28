Tireless attack fronts up again as Aussies name XI

Pat Cummins has revealed his playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand but the Kiwis have been a little more coy

Confirmation of Australia’s starting XI means they will take the same bowling unit for the sixth consecutive Test stretching back to the home summer opener against Pakistan at Perth.

The only change to the line-up since then is the recall of allrounder Cameron Green for the two-Test NRMA Insurance series against West Indies following David Warner’s retirement from the five-day format, with Steve Smith elevated to the opening role and Green slotted into Smith’s previous position at four.

Australia XI: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood Possible New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee (c), Will O'Rourke

The last time Australia fielded a different attack was the final Test of the Ashes campaign at The Oval, when Todd Murphy was filling in for injured spinner Nathan Lyon.

New Zealand have been forced to make at least three changes from the outfits that defeated South Africa in their two-match series at Mount Maunganui and Hamilton.

Opener Devon Conway has been ruled out with a damaged left thumb sustained in the recent T20I campaign against Australia, while fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is set for an extended period in the sidelines having been diagnosed with more stress fractures in his back.

In addition, veteran seamer Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from international cricket having been told he would not feature in the Australia series despite being named in the initial 14-man Black Caps squad.

Allrounder Daryl Mitchell (foot) returns having missed the second Test against the Proteas, while fast bowler Matt Henry rejoins the national squad after missing the T20 matches due to hip soreness.

Top-order batter Henry Nicholls, who was initially overlooked for the Australia Tests was recalled to the squad earlier today when Conway was ruled out.

In Conway’s absence, Will Young will partner Tom Latham at the top of the order having batted at number three at Hamilton, but New Zealand captain Tim Southee stopped short of revealing the rest of his playing XI.

Young has played most of his 14 Tests to date as an opener.

Southee said today’s rain in Wellington that ensured the pitch remained under covers on match eve meant the Black Caps were undecided on whether to play additional pace bowler Scott Kuggeleijn or left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner tomorrow.

"We'll have one final look, obviously with the weather around, so one final decision on whether an extra seamer or a spinner will play,” Southee said.

By contrast, Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed it was a straightforward call to retain the same starting XI as the team’s mot recent outing, a shock loss to West Indies at the Gabba, given all members of the touring party are fit and available.

"We've had a good run so same eleven as the Gabba,” Cummins said today.

"It's always nice to have a full contingent to pick from."

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.