Sixers secure 'unbeatable' Edwards for another two years

Sydney Sixers have locked away England great Charlotte Edwards as their Weber WBBL head coach for another two years as they target a return to finals next season.

The Sixers reached the WBBL|08 decider in Edwards' first year at the helm, losing to dual reigning champions Adelaide Strikers by 10 runs, before slipping to fifth in WBBL|09 and missing the finals by a single point last season.

But that didn't stop new Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes rushing to re-sign England women's highest ever all-format run-scorer for another two seasons.

"The experience and knowledge that 'Lottie' (Edwards) brings to our group is unbeatable and it's very clear why she's been so successful around the world," Haynes said.

"She's loved by our players and staff and we're very proud of the culture that she is fostering within our club.

"We knew we wanted to secure Lottie as soon as possible following the end of last season and we’re very pleased we were able to reach an agreement quickly.

"Although we didn't achieve quite the result we were hoping for last season, we have full confidence in Lottie and in our playing group and we're very much looking forward to the next two years under Lottie's leadership."

The Sixers' WBBL|09 season was hampered by the loss of national captain Alyssa Healy to a finger injury after their first match, slumping to 0-3 before winning six of their last eight to narrow miss the top four.

And with captain Ellyse Perry, along with stars Ashleigh Gardner, Healy and Maitlan Brown already locked in for next season, the Sixers are hoping it will be a quick turnaround in WBBL|10.

Edwards is currently coaching the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League who she led to the title last year in the inaugural season of the competition.

The 44-year-old is also the head coach of English domestic side Southern Vipers who won both the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and T20 Charlotte Edwards Cup under her leadership in 2023.

She's also taken the Southern Brave to the final on the Hundred in each of the competition's three edition, finishing runners-up in 2021 and 2022 and securing their maiden championship in 2023.

"I've loved working with the playing group and the staff and I'm really looking forward to building on that further for the next two years," Edwards said.

"The Sixers are a great club with amazing fans, and I can't wait to be back in Sydney later this year."

Sydney Sixers WBBL|10 squad (so far): Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson