How to get tickets for huge Aussie summer of cricket

A ticket frenzy is expected as the priority pre-sale period for the Border-Gavaskar Tests and women's Ashes series launches on June 4

Australia has seen its fair share of ticket-mania already this year, and cricket is braced for more with the hottest tickets of the summer available from tomorrow (June 4).

The hotly anticipated five-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series and women's Ashes, with an historic day-night Test at the MCG, are set to be amongst the most sought-after when the priority pre-sale opens.

There has already been a huge uptake of corporate hospitality options, but for the ninth successive summer there is no change to the cheapest tickets for men's internationals, with prices to start at $30 for adults and $10 for kids.

The priority pre-sale access period for fans who are registered with Cricket Australia will not only offer fans the first chance to nab tickets, but also the best price for a number of categories compared to the general public on-sale price.

Registration for the pre-sale is still open, and fans wanting the best chance to secure the ticket they want can still register for that here.

There will be a 10-day priority pre-sale period for supporters who have registered their details, before the general public release of remaining tickets will open on June 14.

But there are savings to be had at the top end. The most expensive ticket for the Test summer is the Sports Lounge at Perth Stadium, which is $166 in the priority pre-sale, but $195 in the general public sale.

NRMA Insurance Test Series - Priority pre-sale adult prices

Venue A Reserve B Reserve C Reserve D Reserve E Reserve First Test: Perth $85 $64 $50 $39 $30 Second Test: Adelaide $106 $83 $64 $46 $30 Third Test: Brisbane $90 $73 $56 $43 $30 Fourth Test: Melbourne $141 $111 $73 $46 $30 Fifth Test: Sydney $145 $115 $81 $51 $30

NRMA Insurance Test Series - general sale adult prices

Venue A Reserve B Reserve C Reserve D Reserve E Reserve First Test: Perth $100 $75 $60 $45 $30 Second Test: Adelaide $124 $97 $75 $53 $30 Third Test: Brisbane $105 $85 $65 $50 $30 Fourth Test: Melbourne $165 $130 $85 $53 $30 Fifth Test: Sydney $170 $135 $95 $60 $30

Family, concession and child tickets are available for Categories B to E at all Test venues.

Ticket on-sale times have been staggered across the country to cope with the expected huge demand.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am local time for the venue for all matches, meaning the prized Adelaide day-night Test tickets will be available at 11.30am AEST, while tickets for matches in Perth will be available from 1pm AEST.

Ticket purchases during the priority pre-sale window are limited to 19. For groups of 20 or more, CA has a dedicated team to help at premiumsales@cricket.com.au

More ticketing FAQs can be found here.

Women's internationals

Tickets for the women's internationals are expected to see a surge in demand, with Australia hosting New Zealand in September ahead of the T20 World Cup and India for three ODIs in December, before the main fare of the women's Ashes begins in mid-January.

The cheapest tickets for all women's internationals this summer is again $20 for adults and just $5 for kids, but adult tickets can be claimed for $17 during the priority pre-sale period.

Australia will host New Zealand for three T20I matches in Mackay and Brisbane that will be crucial preparation before the team heads to Bangladesh to defend their women's T20 World Cup title.

The women's team then host India for two ODIs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane and a third at the WACA Ground in Perth between December 5 and 11.

The multi-format Ashes series starts with three ODIs at North Sydney, Melbourne's Junction Oval and Hobart's Bellerive Oval. Three T20I matches follow at the SCG, Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval, before the series is crowned with a Test match under lights at the MCG.

'A Reserve' seating at the MCG for the Test match, which starts on January 30, goes for $43 during the priority pre-sale window, and that goes up to $50 once on general sale.

There will also be a dedicated fan zone available for England supporters during the Ashes Test.

Fan Zones for India and Pakistan

This summer Cricket Australia has established dedicated fan zones for India and Pakistan supporters.

An initiative of CA's Multicultural Action Plan that's aimed at fostering inclusive experiences for fans from diverse backgrounds, they will be in operation for November's limited-overs series against Pakistan and the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series spanning the summer.

The fan zones are essentially dedicated seating areas for supporters of the subcontinent teams to gather, where fans are encouraged to wear blue for India or green for Pakistan and bring flags and traditional instruments such as the dhol (double-sided drum).

For matches featuring Pakistan, the fan zones will have access to prayer areas and a selection of halal food.

Prices vary depending on the match format and venue, and range between $30 and $60.

Fan Zone prices: Border-Gavaskar Test series

Match Priority pre-sale General sale First Test: Perth $39 $45 Second Test: Adelaide $46 $56 Third Test: Brisbane $30-$43 $30-$50 Fourth Test: Melbourne $30-$46 $30-$53 Fifth Test: Sydney $30-$51 $30-$60

Fan Zone prices: Pakistan limited-overs internationals

Match Priority pre-sale General sale First ODI: MCG $30 $30 Second ODI: Adelaide $39 $45 Third ODI: Perth $39 $45 First T20I: Brisbane $30 $30 Second T20I: Sydney $30 $30 Third T20I: Hobart $39 $45

Australia's 2024-25 international schedule

CommBank Women's T20I Series v New Zealand

First T20I | September 19: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Second T20I | September 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (N) Third T20I | September 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (N)

Dettol Men's ODI Series v Pakistan

First ODI | November 4: MCG, Melbourne (D/N) Second ODI | November 8: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third ODI | November 10: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

Dettol Men's T20I Series v Pakistan

First T20I | November 14: The Gabba, Brisbane (N) Second T20I | November 16: SCG, Sydney (N) Third T20I | November 18: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (N)

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D) Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N) Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D) Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D) Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

CommBank Women's ODI Series v India

First ODI | December 5: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N) Second ODI | December 8: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D) Third ODI | December 11: WACA Ground, Perth (D/N)

CommBank Women's Ashes Series v England

First ODI | January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney (D) Second ODI | January 14: Junction Oval, Melbourne (D) Third ODI | January 17: Blundstone Arena, Hobart (D) First T20I | January 20: SCG, Sydney (N) Second T20I | January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N) Third T20I | January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N) Test Match | January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne (D/N)

*(D) = Day match | (N) = Night match | (D/N) = Day-night match

