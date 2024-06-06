Unplayable Podcast: Is that the catch of the tournament?

Review the Aussies' World Cup opener, in which they overpowered Oman thanks to heavy-hitters Stoinis and Warner

One match, one win. Australia's T20 World Cup is off to a great start following their 39-run win over Oman in Barbados.

Half-centuries to Marcus Stoinis and David Warner got the Aussies out of an early spot of bother before the bowlers got the job done.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap the match, including Aqib Ilyas' amazing catch, Mitch Starc's cramp, Kaleemullah's passion and Stoinis' power and plenty more.

Oh, and 'Caribbean Facts' is back!

00:46 Play video Oh man! Maxwell's golden duck after skipper's screamer

We'll be recapping all of Australia's World Cup matches, plus bringing you exclusive news from trainings and press conferences, so remember to hit subscribe so TUP hits your feed as soon as it drops!