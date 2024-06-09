India pull off great escape to leave Pakistan on brink

01:30 Play video Match wrap | Brilliant Bumrah spearheads dramatic India comeback

Pakistan have left themselves on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination after they failed to chase a target of 120 in their Group A showdown with India in front of 34,000 fans in New York.

After an early rain delay, India looked well placed for a strong total on a tricky wicket at 3-89 in the 12th over, before a spectacular collapse ensued – Rohit Sharma's side lost 7-30 to be bowled out for 119 from the final ball of the 19th over.

Pakistan's measured chase – they were 1-57 in the 11th over – ultimately went off the rails as the pressure on the scoreboard mounted and the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah's superb 3-14 from four overs, rarely missed their mark.

It was the lowest target Pakistan have failed to chase at a T20 World Cup.

In a contest they badly needed to win, things began brightly for Pakistan, when after winning the toss they had India openers Rohit and Virat Kohli back in the sheds inside three overs, with the score 2-19.

A brief rain break might have been responsible for the slowness of the surface, which did for both Kohli and Rohit, who picked out Pakistani fielders to leave their side in early trouble.

Rishabh Pant (42) and the elevated Axar Patel (20) accelerated the scoring rate but Pakistan's bowlers stayed very much in the contest, their pace-heavy approach paying enormous dividends when India fell apart in the second half of the innings.

Mohammad Rizwan (31 from 44) survived a dropped catch on seven to anchor the Pakistan chase through to the 15th over, but when he heaved across the line looking to up the ante and was bowled by Bumrah with the first ball of a new spell, the run chase suddenly took on a different complexion.

At that point Pakistan still needed 39 from just 35 balls, yet with Rizwan gone and no set batter (their next best scorer was Imad Wasim, with 15), it was an equation that was trending in the wrong way for Babar's side; in the five-over period between overs 13-17, India took 3-18.

That man Bumrah returned in the 19th over and struck again, this time removing Iftikhar Ahmed and conceding just three runs.

It turned an ask of 21 off 12 into 18 off six, and it was a task that was too much for Pakistan, who ultimately succumbed to a six-run loss in front of a heaving Nassau County crowd.

Pakistan now need to win their final two matches in Group A – against Canada and Ireland – and hope either India or the USA lose both of theirs, then rely on net run rate if they are to progress through to the next phase of the tournament.

