Zampa dominates as Australia cruise to record victory

It was one-way traffic for the Aussies against Namibia as the Africans were routed for a record low score chased down inside the Powerplay

Australia have sent a pointed message to their T20 World Cup competitors after registering their fastest-ever victory in the format, trampling Namibia in Antigua to confirm their path to the next stage of the tournament.

The small African nation, ranked 14th in the world, were blown away by an onslaught led by Adam Zampa (4-12 from four overs) that saw them rolled for 72, the smallest total the Aussies have ever kept a team to in a T20.

The reply would have made Sir Viv Richards (who the island's stadium is named for) proud as Travis Head (34 from 17 balls) saw Australia reach victory in just 34 balls, their quickest ever successful run chase in a T20 International.

It was an astonishing display from Head, who bashed two of the Aussies' four sixes as Namibia failed to extend the chase beyond the Powerplay.

It has significantly boosted Australia's net run-rate and leaves them primed to finish top of Group B unless Scotland can pull off an upset in their final first-round match in Saint Lucia on Saturday (Sunday morning AEST).

Going through first in their group will count for little given seedings for the Super Eights stage have been pre-determined by the ICC, but it has showed other tournament heavyweights like India and West Indies that Australia are the real deal.

Mitch Marsh's men join South Africa in being the first teams to three wins.

Mitchell Starc's fitness remains Australia's only real concern.

The left-armer sat out the match with calf soreness. Medical scans have cleared him of any damage and while his replacement Nathan Ellis again put in a strong shift, this latest setback comes after he failed to finish his spell against Oman due to cramps.

The Australians hardly missed him in this match though as a host of records tumbled.

Glenn Maxwell's four catches – the last a tremendous grab running in off the mid-wicket boundary – were the most taken by an Australian in a men's T20 World Cup game, while Zampa's figures were the equal most economical of his career.

The leg-spinner also became the first Australian male to 100 T20I wickets, ripping through Namibia's middle order with four wickets on the bounce.

As he did with Head against England, David Warner against set the tone of the Aussies' reply by going hard in the Powerplay, blasting an enormous six off David Wiese over fine leg.

Ruben Trumpelmann, who earlier hit the scoreboard with one of only two sixes in the first innings, gave Namibia a rare highlight when he caught a skied ball off Warner that went high in the air.

Mitch Marsh (18no from nine balls) hit three boundaries and a six of his own but Head led the dazzling display of hitting, leaving yet another side with little recourse to stop the flow while the fielding restrictions are in place.

Hazlewood bowled three straight maidens in a practice game against Namibia before the tournament and once again was all over their top order after Marsh won the toss and bowled.

Both Namibia openers hit catches to backward point as Namibia managed the worst Powerplay of the tournament's Caribbean games so far, limping to 3-17.

Both Pat Cummins (1-16) and Ellis' (1-12) first overs were maidens, while the 39-run record for the lowest ever score at a men's T20 World Cup (set by the Netherlands in 2014, equalled by Uganda last week) looked in danger when Zampa struck in his first over to leave Namibia 5-21.

Marcus Stoinis took the new ball in Starc's absence and impressed with two wickets to wrap up the innings.

The result knocks Namibia out of contention to qualify for the next round, though they could still poop the party for England if they can, at the least, stop them from winning heavily in their match in Antigua on Saturday.

2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Australia's squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's Group B fixtures

June 6: Beat Oman by 39 runs

June 9: Beat England by 36 runs

June 12: Beat Namibia by nine wickets

June 16: v Scotland, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 10.30am AEST

Super Eight fixtures opponents to be confirmed

21 June: v D2, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 10.30am AEST

23 June: v C1, Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent, 10.30am AEST

25 June: v A1, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, 12.30am AEST

Semi-finals to follow if Australia qualify

For the full list of fixtures click here.