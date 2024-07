Seams appropriate for Anderson to end career on a high

England will send off James Anderson in style against West Indies at Lord's this week

James Anderson has "made peace" with his impending England retirement - even if the evergreen seamer believes he is bowling as well as he ever has done.

As they look towards the future with a particular emphasis on the 2025-26 Ashes trip to Australia, England's management team informed Anderson in late April they would be moving on from him this European summer.

He turns 42 this month, but Anderson warmed up for his valedictory 188th Test appearance against the West Indies at Lord's, starting on Wednesday, with a seven-wicket haul for English county side Lancashire last week.

But Anderson, whose 700 Test wickets are a record for a non-spinner, insisted he is excited for what the future holds after agreeing to remain with England's red-ball side for the rest of the summer as a fast-bowling mentor.

"I feel like I'm still bowling as well as I ever have," Anderson said. "But I knew it had to end at some point, whether it's now or in a year or two.

"The fact it's now is something I've got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I've made peace with that. I can completely understand the decision and the way the team and management want to go.

"I'd love just to be able to contribute somehow this week. Whether it's one wicket or whatever it is, I'd love just to make a small contribution and win the game.

"I'm actually really excited about what I can contribute to this team, certainly for the rest of this summer and maybe further than that."

10:30 Play video Every James Anderson Test wicket on Australian soil

While Anderson's international career is drawing to a close, he is yet to make a decision about whether he will keep playing for Lancashire, where he has an end named after him at Emirates Old Trafford.

"The likelihood is this week is my last game of first-class cricket this season, but we'll have to see what happens,'' he said.

"I'll chat to the people at 'Lancs' and see what we do going forward. It's a difficult one to weigh up because my emotions are all over the place."

Meanwhile Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will make his Test debut, joining fellow newcomer Jamie Smith in a new-look England XI.

As the only wicketkeeper in the squad following the dropping of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes, Smith's place at No. 7 was already confirmed but England gave themselves a variety of options to compliment the outgoing Anderson in the pace attack.

And they have given Atkinson the nod in front of Durham's Matthew Potts and the uncapped Nottinghamshire quick Dillon Pennington.

The 26-year-old has previously played nine ODIs and three T20s and was an unused squad member on the winter Test tour of India.

Chris Woakes will make his first appearance in a year as the 35-year-old prepares to assume the mantle of attack leader in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

Shoaib Bashir, who edged his established Somerset team-mate Jack Leach out of the squad, will make a first home appearance having taken 17 wickets in three Tests in India.