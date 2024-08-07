Fanning secures first BBL contract with Scorchers

Rising star Sam Fanning is looking to build on his impressive debut with a first full Big Bash contract to stay in BBL|14

Up and coming talent Sam Fanning has signed a one-year deal to remain with the Perth Scorchers.

The signing of the 23-year-old top order batter sees the Scorchers shore up the future of their squad with Fanning on board for the upcoming season as Fanning makes the leap to a full contract after signing as an injury replacement player for Ashton Turner last summer.

Earmarked as an emerging leader in Western Australian cricket circles, the signing comes as Fanning was named captain of a Scorchers squad that will compete in the Top End T20 Series starting in Darwin this week.

Fanning called his debut for the club as “a bit of blur” but a valuable experience to expand his opportunities in all formats of the game.

The classy left hander has made a name in red ball cricket making the move to Western Australia from New South Wales for a rookie contract in 2021.

He was elevated to WA's main squad in 2022 and has gone to play five Sheffield Shield matches.

Improving his white-ball game is the next frontier for the powerful hitter and he showed promising signs when he was handed his debut for the Scorchers in the Eliminator Final against the Adelaide Strikers.

Perth Scorchers BBL|14 squad (so far): Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner Out of contract: Liam Haskett, Hamish McKenzie, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye

Despite the high-stakes setting, Fanning seemed unfazed by the pressure scoring 31 runs from 20 balls with a strike rate of 155, and said the environment at the Scorchers was the “right place” for his limited overs cricket to grow.

"I feel my white-ball game has evolved the last couple of seasons, particularly when it comes to taking the game on from the start,” he said.

“That said, there’s still heaps to learn and I’m in the right place. We have a great coaching group and some seriously talented players.”

Fanning signs for the club alongside fellow young gun Cooper Connolly who extended his contract with the Scorchers.

BBL|12 Final hero Nick Hobson has also re-signed with the club leaving Liam Hackett, Hamish McKenzie, Same Whiteman and Andrew Tye as the remaining Scorchers out of contract.

The club is yet to unveil an international signing under the leagues new contracting mechanism for overseas players, but the club does hold retention rights over Laurie Evans who was influential for the side last season.

The club will be looking to add to a record sixth title in KFC BBL|14 and start their season against the Melbourne Stars on December 15.