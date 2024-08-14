Perth-raised quick named by Scots to face Aussies

Perth-raised record-breaking fast bowler Charlie Cassell has been named in Scotland's squad to face Australia next month in the first-ever men's bilateral series between the two countries.

Cassell, who broke the record for the best figures on men's ODI debut last month with 7-21 against Oman, is one of two additions to the 15-player squad that was eliminated by Australia at the T20 World Cup in June.

Scottish coach Doug Watson has backed his team to rise to the challenge of taking on one of the world's top teams in Edinburgh next month's T20 series after pushing Australia all the way in their agonising five-wicket, final-over defeat in St Lucia.

Watson is relishing the chance to face the Mitch Marsh-led Aussies three times at The Grange between September 4-7.

Scotland T20I squad v Australia: Richie Berrington (c), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

"I'm hugely excited," he told Cricket Scotland.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world, and I'm pretty sure that our players won't need any motivating for this series.

"It's a great opportunity for them to share the field with world-class players. They're wanting to put in some huge performances and compete, and really push this Australia team.

"The goal for us is to win this series. The first game is really important – if we can win that, it'll set up the next two matches. The whole week will be brilliant for the squad, staff, supporters and all of Scotland."

All 15 players selected for this summer's T20 World Cup are available to play during the series and they will be joined in the squad by the recently capped pair of Cassell and Jasper Davidson.

Cassell, who was born in Aberdeen in northeast Scotland before moving to Perth with his family in 2005, has played club cricket for Sydney University in the Cricket NSW Premier competition since relocating to the Harbour City in 2018 as a 20-year-old.

He has previously represented Scotland A and plays for Forfarshire in Scotland's Eastern Premier League.

Cassell was called up to Scotland's ODI side last month after experienced quick Chris Sole withdrew for personal reasons.

The right-armer started with two wickets from his first two deliveries in international cricket, finishing with seven in 5.4 overs against Oman in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match to eclipse South African Kagiso Rabada's 6-16 for the best ODI return on debut.

"After coming into the squad at CWCL2 and doing so well, it'll be great for Jasper and Charlie to have the experience of what it's like playing against the best, in front of a fairly large crowd," said Watson.

"I think the key thing is the guys are really competing for places. I've got to mention Oli Hairs, who didn't play at the World Cup, but then made that brilliant 255 for Scotland A against Oman.

"It truly was a fantastic innings, he hit the ball so well, and it was so good to see him at his best."

The three matches at The Grange are scheduled for September 4, 6 and 7.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: First T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 6: Second T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 7: Third T20 v Scotland, The Grange, Edinburgh, time TBC

September 11: First T20 v England, Rose Bowl, Southampton, 3.30am Sept 12 AEST

September 13: Second T20 v England, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, 3.30am Sept 14 AEST

September 15: Third T20 v England, Old Trafford Manchester, 11.30pm AEST

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

September 19: First ODI v England, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 10pm AEST

September 21: Second ODI v England, Headingley, Leeds, 10pm AEST

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 10pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 10pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST

