Aussie U19s to warm-up for World Cup with tri-series

Australia have named a talented squad of U19s to meet New Zealand and Sri Lanka in a tri-series next month

Australia will ramp up their preparations for next year's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup with a tri-series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Queensland next month.

Cricket Australia today announced the 15-strong squad that will play four 20-over games and two one-day games over 14 days in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, including a number of players who hold state or WBBL contracts.

Australia Under-19 squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Lucy Hamilton (20-over only), Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Juliette Morton (50-over only), Ines McKeon, Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

This is the second tri-series Australia's U19s have been part of this year, after they travelled to Sri Lanka in April to play the hosts and England.

The second-ever ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Malaysia in January, and Australia will be eager to win their first title after being knocked out in the semi-finals of the inaugural event in 2023.

The ICC revealed the schedule for that tournament late last week, with Australia placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, Scotland and a yet-to-be-determined Asian qualifier.

All their group games will be played at UKM YSD Oval on the southern outskirts of Kuala Lumpur starting from January 18, with the super six stage and finals to follow.

The Australia T20 tri-series squad includes three players who were part of that 2023 U19 World Cup in South Africa – Maggie Clark, Lucy Hamilton and Eleanor Larosa.

A total of six squad members have played in the WNCL or WBBL, including left-arm quick Hamilton who has several years' experience with Queensland and the Brisbane Heat.

00:29 Play video Young gun Pelle takes a one-handed blinder

Larosa, another left-arm quick, recently signed her first contract with the Adelaide Strikers after debuting for South Australia in January, while Queensland-contracted Bonnie Berry has joined the Heat for the upcoming season.

Amy Hunter debuted for ACT Meteors last October, Ines McKeon has represented Western Australia, and Hasrat Gill earned her first Victoria contract this year.

McKeon, 17, has also played 16 T20 Internationals for France after debuting in May 2023.

New squad member Caoimhe Bray, from NSW, is a talented multi-sport athlete who debuted for the Junior Matildas at the U17 Asia Cup in April.

Lucy Hamilton plays for the Heat and Queensland // Getty

Former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams will continue as head coach after mentoring the squad on their tour to Sri Lanka earlier this year.

"The multi-format series will offer players a wonderful opportunity to continue to develop their skills and test themselves against international competition," Cricket Australia head of national development Sonya Thompson said.

"The T20 tri-series will be an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

"Strengthening our pathway programs is a top priority for Australian Cricket, and we're dedicated to creating more opportunities for our best young talent."

Women's Under-19 Tri-Series

T20 Tri-Series

September 19: Australia v New Zealand, Alan Pettigrew Oval, 1.30pm

September 20: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Alan Pettigrew Oval, 1.30pm

September 22: Australia v Sri Lanka, Ian Healy Oval, 6pm

September 24: Australia v New Zealand, Bill Pippen Oval, 1.30pm

September 25: Australia v Sri Lanka, Bill Pippen Oval, 1.30pm

September 26: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bill Pippen Oval, 1.30pm

50-over Tri-Series

Australia U19 squad: Bonnie Berry, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Eleanor Larosa, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Ribhya Syan, Tegan Williamson, Elizabeth Worthley, Hayley Zauch

September 30: Australia v Sri Lanka, Alan Pettigrew Oval, 9.30am

October 1: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Alan Pettigrew Oval, 9.30am

October 2: Australia v New Zealand, Ian Healy Oval, 2.30pm