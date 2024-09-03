Unplayable Podcast: Excited Ellis hits Edinburgh for Scottish T20s

Fast bowler Nathan Ellis joins the podcast to look ahead to three T20s versus Scotland

The Australian men's cricket team have landed in Edinburgh and will play three T20s against Scotland over the course of the next few days!

And despite only being in the country less than a week, Nathan Ellis has already tried the local specialty, haggis.

This series is a chance to get a look at some more inexperienced Aussies and Ellis is excited to be apart of their journey, which he explains to cricket.com.au's Jack Paynter - interview with Ellis begins at 10:40.

Before that, Jack gives Josh Schonafinger the update on the weather, playing conditions and opposition before the first match at The Grange on Wednesday night.