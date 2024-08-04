Unplayable Pod: Buckingham eager to repeat Shield heroics

A fast bowler who admits he plays with plenty of passion, Jordan Buckingham looks ahead to South Australia's season

"There was a fair amount of carry on.

"Sheffield Shield wins, they don't come around every day."

As Jordan Buckingham reflects on South Australia's highlight last season, he can't help but grin.

The fast bowler's heroics in the dying stages of the fourth evening at the Gabba saw him take three wickets in 15 balls as the Redbacks snatched victory from Queensland by only three runs.

After taking the final wicket, Usman Khawaja bowled for 114, Buckingham hurtled towards the dug outs at the Vulture St end of the ground, with his right index finger raised to his lips.

If it wasn't for a Harry Conway bear hug at fine leg, he may have ended up in the Bulls' dressing room.

"We were dead and buried there, I think we had to take eight for 80 or something on the final day," Buckingham told the Unplayable Podcast.

"So yeah, it wasn't planned.

"It was just sort of pure emotion and elation.

"And I probably wouldn't do something like that again. I copped a fair bit of flack for it."

In his chat with the Unplayable Podcast, Buckingham reveals that the outpouring of passion was also due in part to the actions of Queensland batter Matt Renshaw earlier that day. Listen to the full interview in the player above.

Buckingham is far from a one-hit wonder though, with the 24-year-old compiling an ever-improving resumé.

Last season, he averaged 25 with the ball in the Sheffield Shield. He averaged 13.88 in the One-Day Cup.

And these performances have him firmly on the periphery of the national team, having represented Australia A in two separate series, the Prime Minister's XI and a Cricket Australia XI against the touring South Africans.

In a promising sign for his dreams of earning a Baggy Green cap, he says it's not unusual for national selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide to make his phone light up.

"I've had probably a handful of calls from George and Tony, around where I'm at," Buckingham said.

"What's coming up, a few messages of congratulations when you do well, I think it's very good.

"And it's not something that you expect, but it's really nice to hear from them and hear that you're somewhat being considered."