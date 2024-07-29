Unplayable Pod: Morris eyes new heights as WA chase history

01:18 Play video 'All a blur': Morris recalls ODI debut, Marnus' 'handy' screamer

He may already be one Australia's fastest bowlers, but Lance Morris hopes he can go faster still.

On the comeback trail from a "hot spot" in his back that was discovered at the end of last summer, a few minor tweaks and countless hours of analysis have Morris dreaming of hitting new heights with his pace.

Working closely with Western Australia's bowling coach Tim MacDonald, the latest iteration of Morris' action will also hopefully reduce the chances of recurring injuries.

"Looking back over the last two years, obviously something's not quite right," Morris told the Unplayable Podcast.

"My back's copping a bit of load and stuff like that … So getting a few things aligned will just make it a bit more economical.

"Hopefully it does mean I bowl faster, but if the worst case scenario (is) I'm doing it with less effort for longer, then that's a huge tick."

Morris' aim is to be in Western Australia's XI for their opening match of the season, a one-day match against New South Wales on September 22.

With that fixture a little under two months away and the 26-year-old at "70 per cent intensity and building nicely", he's every chance to have the new ball as WA's quest for an unprecedented fourth-consecutive title in both the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup begins at Cricket Central.

Who he shares the new ball with will be fascinating to see.

Experienced quicks Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye elected not to take a WA contract for the upcoming summer, allowing them to explore their T20 freelance options. However, they can still be selected by the state if they are available.

Those two aside, Morris has no shortage of fast-bowling buddies by his side at the WACA.

The three quicks who dominated last year's Shield final, Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon and Charlie Stobo are all going around again, along with hugely impressive left-armer Liam Haskett who enjoyed a breakout campaign.

Morris has been keeping a close eye on Under-19 World Cup hero Mahli Beardman, one of the few bowlers in the squad who can match Morris' output on the speed gun.

"He played a one-dayer last year and he's only 18," Morris said of the young firebrand.

"I think he's going to be big for WA.

"He's maybe a bit of a different bowler (compared to me), I probably muscle it a bit more and generate pace on the crease whereas he's a lighter frame and he looks effortless, so I probably compare him to someone like a Jhye (Richardson).

"He uses his run up beautifully and swings it both ways."

Speaking of Richardson, he too is on track according to Morris following another injury-plagued summer, spending valuable time at the National Cricket Centre in Queensland.

"He's going really well," Morris said.

"He's had a few trips over to Brisbane during the pre-season and getting some practice in on turf and things like that.

"So as far as I'm aware, he's pretty much up to match intensity."

And then you have less experienced guys, like Josh Vernon and Bryce Jackson, who made his one-day debut for WA last season, plus those with domestic cricket under their belt, like Matt Kelly and Brody Couch, who has signed a new two-year deal with the state and will link up with his new teammates after his stint in America with the San Francisco Unicorns ends.

Listen to the full interview with Lance Morris on the Unplayable Podcast now, as we preview each state's chances.