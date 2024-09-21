Ultimate guide for the 2024-25 One-Day Cup

Get all the broadcast details, the full schedule and how you can help Name The Cup ahead of the start of the 50-over tournament on Sunday

When does it start?

Sunday! New South Wales host the three-time defending champions Western Australia at Sydney's Cricket Central in a rematch of last summer's final to kick off the men's domestic summer.

Victoria and Tasmania will then do battle the following day at the Junction Oval in Melbourne before South Australia get their season underway against WA on Tuesday at Cricket Central and Tasmania and Queensland play their first match on Wednesday at the Junction Oval.

What's the schedule?

Each team will play seven matches across the One-Day Cup season with the two top-ranked teams qualifying for the final on March 1, which will be hosted by the team that finishes on top of the table after the regular season.

You can find the full schedule along with broadcast details for each match here.

How can I watch?

Every game will be streamed live and available worldwide on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, and also available in Australia through Kayo Freebies. This summer eight matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, including the final.

Fox Cricket broadcast matches

October 25: Victoria v NSW

November 6: South Australia v Victoria

November 12: South Australia v NSW

November 13: Victoria v Western Australia

December 3: Tasmania v Queensland

February 5: Tasmania v NSW

February 23: Match of the round TBC

March 1: Final

Can I attend?

Of course! There is free entry for matches at NSW's Cricket Central (bring your folding chair or picnic rug), and for Tasmania and Western Australia home games, as well as for South Australia's matches at Karen Rolton Oval.

For matches in Victoria, tickets cost $5 for adults, $2 for children/concession and $10 for a family. At the Junction Oval, tickets are available for purchase at Gate 2 on Lakeside Drive, and for matches at the MCG get them from Gate 2 on match day. It's free entry for MCC, Renegades and Stars members upon presentation of a membership card.

For South Australia's Adelaide Oval games, tickets cost $10 for adults (free for under-18s and SACA members) and can be purchased on the day at the venue.

Name The Cup!

The One-Day Cup has gone through a lot of names over the years ... names like Mercantile Mutual and ING conjur up fond memories for fans of a certain vintage, while Ryobi, Matador and, most recently, insurance broker Marsh have all been associated with the premier men's 50-over tournament.

This summer Cricket Australia is looking to honour a legend of the game and attach their the name to trophy awarded at season's end. And so the 'Name The Cup' campaign was born.

You can read a lot more about that here. But the concept is fairly simple: tell us who you think the One-Day Cup trophy should be named after. CA set three key criteria

An elite record in the domestic men’s One-Day Cup

A top ODI player for Australia

A player who has had a major impact on the game

Who fits the bill? We asked that question of some of Australia's leading players recently, and the answers were varied.

02:58 Play video Name The Cup: Aussie stars have their say

We've put some of the more likely candidates into a poll below. Cast your vote - but think carefully, you only get once chance. And if your choice is 'Other' be sure to let us know about it via our social channels, or emailing onedaycup@cricket.com.au.

A shortlist will be drawn up, we'll explore how those candidates measure up against the criteria, and before this season is out, we'll have a name for the cup!

How else can I follow?

If you're not able to attend or watch live, or you just want to relive all the action, you can get all the live scores, news, interviews and highlights on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.

You can also catch a replay of every wicket in the match centre on the CA Live app, which can be downloaded here.

How does the points system work?

Teams get four points for a win, two points for either a tie, no result or abandoned match and zero points for a loss.

Any team that achieves victory with a run rate 1.25 times that of the opposition will also receive one bonus point. For the team batting second to gain a bonus point, the victory must be achieved by the end of the 40th over or 80 per cent of the number of overs in a reduced overs match, rounded up to the next delivery as required.

The teams that finish first and second on the points table at the completion of all preliminary matches will qualify for the final on February 25. The team with the higher net run rate will determine ladder positions if teams finish level on points.

State Previews

You'll want to spend some time checking out our comprehensive guide for each state ahead of their first match, covering off both the One-Day Cup and the Sheffield Shield. We've got the inside word with a key figure from each state, run the rule over their best possible XI, and analysed the off-season moves that matter.