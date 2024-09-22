Beardman 'ready to go' if required: Starc

Ben Dwarshuis heads home due to injury as Australia hopes injury and illness troubles are behind them

00:46 Play video Teenage Beardman no stranger to Aussie set up: Starc

Mitchell Starc believes teenage tearaway Mahli Beardman is "ready to go" should Australia need him in the final three one-day internationals against England.

Ben Dwarshuis is on his way home after being ruled out of the series with a pectoral strain, leaving the 19-year-old as the fourth specialist fast bowler in the touring party.

Beardman remains on standby and is not officially part of Australia's now 16-player squad, but his chances of an international debut would rise considerably if the tourists can lock away a series victory in Durham on Tuesday (9.30pm AEST).

00:20 Play video Dwarshuis' outfield slip results in 'freak' pec injury

The 19-year-old bowled during the innings break of Saturday's second ODI to build his workloads, his second session off his full run since joining the squad last week.

Aaron Hardie was used as the third quick in the opening two matches, impressing with 2-26 at Headingley as Australia took a 2-0 lead in the five-game series. He also hit a handy 23 in a 55-run partnership with Alex Carey to underline his all-round value.

00:56 Play video Hardie takes one-handed screamer amid double strike

Sean Abbott, the third specialist quick in the squad, was left out of the second match after conceding 50 from five overs in the series opener.

Starc was only 20 years old when he played his first match for Australia – an ODI against India in 2010 – and said Beardman was already familiar with a lot of the squad.

"He's actually been around the group a little bit; he's run drinks when we've been over in Perth for Test matches," the left-armer told cricket.com.au after taking 3-50 in his first match since June's T20 World Cup.

"Obviously he's well known to the (WA) guys, but to some of us older guys who have been to Perth a few times, he's been around the last couple of years.

Pat Cummins and Mahli Beardman (centre) with Corey Wasley (L) and Luke Holt (R) at the WACA Ground in 2022 // Getty

"He's full of energy; we've seen a little bit of him bowling and he's out there today again.

"He's had a great under-19s, there’s some really talented bowlers there in his group of 19s.

"If he gets an opportunity, I'm sure he's ready to go. He's champing at a bit being another WACA young boy around this group."

Australia haven't named a replacement for Dwarshuis, hoping they now have enough fit bodies to get them through the remaining three matches after battling a string of injuries and illness to key players.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis (quad) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (hamstring) are both expected to be available for the third ODI with the latter used as a substitute fielder in Saturday's 68-run victory.

Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell played in Leeds after overcoming illness that caused them to miss the series opener, while captain Mitch Marsh proved he is back to full health with a blazing 60 after sitting out last week's second T20 due to the same virus.

"We were probably a little bit off our best stuff," Starc said. "But to still bowl them out for 202, there was still a lot of good stuff there.

"Good partnerships with the bat and good partnerships with the ball so two-nil up is a good night.

"My first training session (of the tour) felt really good too and then I caught whatever has been getting around the group for a few weeks.

"We're all on the mend with a few injuries and illness getting around, we've chopped and changed the combinations but we're still finding ways to win."

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Watch all the action from Australia's white-ball tour of the UK live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click here to subscribe.

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST