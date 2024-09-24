Zampa out ill, Green and Abbott return for third ODI

Two changes for Australia with a chance to wrap up the ODI series

Adam Zampa has become the latest Australian to go down with illness during their UK tour with opener Travis Head also managed for today's third ODI in Durham.

Australia have recalled Cameron Green and Sean Abbott in their place as they aim to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against England.

Alex Carey retains his place in the XI following a player-of-the-match performance in the second ODI with Josh Inglis still unavailable due to quad tightness that had ruled him out of the past two matches.

England captain Harry Brook opted to bowl again after winning the toss for the third time this series, with the Riverside Ground surface in remarkable condition given heavy rain on Monday meant it had been under covers for 24 hours prior to the match.

Australia: Matt Short, Mitch Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

His Australian counterpart Mitch Marsh again shuffles up to open the batting like he did in the series opener in Nottingham last week, while Steve Smith moves to first drop to accommodate Green at No.4.

Zampa, who celebrated his 100th one-day international at Trent Bridge last Thursday, misses his first 50-over match since prior to last year's World Cup.

He has been an integral part of Australia's current 14-game winning streak, the second longest successful run in men's ODIs after the 21 Ricky Ponting's side managed in 2003.

The leg-spinner is the fifth Australian to miss a match through illness this tour after Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell sat out the first ODI, while Marsh was absent from the second T20 in Cardiff. Head played through that match while not 100 per cent to captain the side.

"(Travis) is a bit sore and Zampa is a bit ill, but they're not too bad, so (it's) precautionary," Marsh said at the toss.

England have made one change as they look to stay alive in the series, with star quick Jorfa Archer recalled for Olly Stone after being rested for the previous match.

"(We've) just got to be better for longer, obviously we built a lot of pressure through the middle with our bowling and then we'd have a little bit of a let-out ball, and they'd get away from us again," Brook said.

"We've just got to keep on looking to take wickets throughout and hopefully the rewards come."

