Brook fires England to snap Aussies 14-game win streak

Alex Carey's stellar return to the 50-over side continues but hosts' captain shines to set series ledger at 1-2

Stand-in captain Harry Brook's maiden white-ball international century has sparked life into England's one-day series and ended Australia's 14-game winning run.

Brook (110no) and Will Jacks (84) laid the platform for a composed England run chase, heeding the lessons from the previous two matches to down Australia by 68 runs (on the DLS method) in the third ODI at Durham and keep the five-match series alive.

The pair's 156-run third wicket stand put the hosts on course to comfortably overhaul Australia's 7-304 before rain brought a premature end at the Riverside Ground with 51 required from 12.2 overs.

After copping criticism for their 'all guns blazing' approach in the first two matches, Brook and Jacks balanced controlled aggression with strike rotation to rebuild the chase following Mitchell Starc's (2-63) two early blows.

The absence of Adam Zampa – the leading wicket-taker in men's ODIs since 2020 – hurt the tourists' ability to break the partnership, with captain Mitch Marsh forced to return to star quicks Starc and Josh Hazlewood through the middle in search of a wicket.

Brook and Jacks pummelled Starc for a 19-run over on his return while England also went after spinners Glenn Maxwell and Matt Short.

Brook greeted Maxwell – Australia's frontline spin option with Zampa missing through illness – with a crisply struck back-foot punch over cover for four, before launching Matt Short's first ball into the stands to take full advantage of the star leg-spinner's absence.

Cameron Green eventually broke through as Jacks picked out deep third 16 short of a maiden century for England, and the towering allrounder had a second with the short-ball tactic not long after when Jamie Smith (7) hit one to deep square leg.

But a quickfire 33 not out from 20 balls by Liam Livingstone ensured there was no collapse this time as rain set in midway through the 38th over.

It's England's first victory over their Ashes rivals in their past eight one-day international meetings and the reigning world champions' first loss in 15 games – a streak stretching back to their defeat of Sri Lanka that turned their 2023 World Cup campaign around.

Alex Carey earlier mounted a case to retain his place as Australia's 50-over wicketkeeper with a second straight half-century to boost Australia's total above 300.

Carey was the lynchpin for Australia's death overs charge for the second match in a row, posting an unbeaten 77 from 65 balls as he combined with Glenn Maxwell (30) and Aaron Hardie (44 off 26) to add 104 runs from the final 10 overs.

Steve Smith (60 off 82) overcame a challenging new ball burst to set the platform after England skipper Brook won his third consecutive coin toss.

Counterpart Marsh weathered a barrage of blows to the ribs and hip from Jofra Archer after shuffling up to open the batting with Travis Head managed due to soreness.

Opening partner Short (14) took the aggressive option by hoicking a similar length ball over fine leg for six but fell victim to Archer (2-67) trying to repeat the feat two balls later when he picked out Adil Rashid on the boundary.

The visitors could only manage 1-41 from the first 10 overs, their lowest Powerplay score since the start of their winning run and the Aussie skipper was eventually worn down by Brydon Carse, edging behind on 24.

Smith overturned an lbw decision on review on six and found support in Green (44 off 49), who provided the impetus in an 84-run stand for the third wicket.

Maxwell and Hardie provided the support Carey didn't have in is solo act at Headingley three days earlier, with the WA allrounder slamming two sixes and three fours, making a strong case to push up the order if an opportunity arises.

He was run out trying pinch the strike on the first ball of the final over, but it mattered little as Carey hit the next delivery to the fence to take Australia over the 300-mark.

The next match sees the Australians return to Lord's for the first time since last year's fiery Ashes encounter and they hold a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth ODI on Friday (9.30pm AEST).

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: Third ODI v England, Riverside, Chester-le-Street, 9.30pm AEST

September 27: Fourth ODI v England, Lord's, London, 9.30pm AEST

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST