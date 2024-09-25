First-up winners NSW and SA have one-dayer washed out

Persistent rain at Silverwater meant no play was possible in men's domestic 50-over match

First-game winners New South Wales and South Australia did not get the chance to make it two wins from as many One-Day Cup games after their match at Cricket Central was washed out on Thursday.

No play was possible due to persistent rain at the Silverwater ground, the third of an initial block of men's 50-over matches being played in Sydney between NSW, SA as well as Western Australia.

Rain, rain go away! It’s still tumbling down at Cricket Central with an ongoing delay for the ODC match against @SACAnews pic.twitter.com/pIIXDxMwsD — NSW Men's Cricket Team (@CricketNSWMen) September 26, 2024

It is the second washout in as many days after Queensland's match against Tasmania was abandoned in Melbourne on Wednesday.

SA were flying high after their come-from-nowhere win over three-time defending champions WA on Tuesday.

NSW also toppled the powerhouse state in their season opener thanks to Josh Philippe's century on debut for the Blues.

The two teams now have an extended break as they turn their attention to the Sheffield Shield, with NSW set to host SA again at Cricket Central to kick off their four-day campaign on October 8.