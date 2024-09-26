Meteors preview: ACT eye cricket IQ improvement for better season

Women's state previews: QLD women | SA women | NSW women | WA women | TAS women

A new leg-spinner has come to town to settle ACT in the middle overs while some quicks up top, including a former Aussie star, are set to cause issues for rival WNCL batters this season.

The Meteors endured a tough campaign in 2023-24 but will be buoyed by the good momentum they built late last season, including a four-wicket win over NSW to break an 11-game losing streak.

Since the breakout win in their second last game of last season, the spirits have been high in the Meteors camp as coach Erin Osborne hopes an improvement in cricket IQ this off-season can deliver more wins.

Excitingly, the Meteors are set to unleash a quicker and scarier Holly Ferling in season 2024-25 with the former Australia speedster picking up pace in the off-season.

Batting is set to be the area the Meteors need the greatest improve from following their bottom-placed finish last campaign.

Meteors skipper Katie Mack will be key in leading the batting department, but the 31-year-old will need support from those around her to produce big team scores. Mack scored the third most runs in the WNCL last campaign with 471 behind Meg Lanning and Nicola Carey.

Carly Leeson was the Meteors' next best contributor with 296 runs while Alisha Bates was also handy with 240 runs. More will be expected from this pair to take a lead in the scoring and perhaps combine for some big partnerships throughout the season.

The top order is set to be a key focus for the Meteors following the departures of Kayla Burton and Rebecca Carter which will open new opportunities.

Swing bowler Zoe Cooke is one of two interstate recruits for the Meteors this season. Returning to the ACT after a stint in Queensland, the 29-year-old will add depth and experience to the bowling unit. The Meteors will also benefit from the leg-spin services of Anesu Mushangwe, who comes from South Australia and is set to play a part in the middle overs this campaign.

2024-25 squad: Alisha Bates, Paris Bowdler, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angie Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson, Grace Lyons, Katie Mack (c), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript, Anesu Mushangwe, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman.

In: Zoe Cooke (Queensland), Anesu Mushangwe (South Australia), Shivani Mehta, Chelsea Moscript (upgrade)

Out: Kayla Burton, Rebecca Carter, Chloe Rafferty, Jannatul Sumona

Last season

Seventh (1 win, 11 losses)

Possible best XI

Shivani Mehta, Paris Bowdler, Katie Mack (c), Annie Wikman, Carly Leeson, Alisha Bates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling, Zoe Cooke, Angie Genford, Anesu Mushangwe.

Inside word with head coach Erin Osborne

The pre-season:

“I think last season, the way we finished the season was pleasing. I think everything that we talked about in the areas that we wanted to progress in, we did. It was just literally working on from where we finished with the idea that we don't want to just start where we did last season. This pre-season has mostly been a lot of centre wicket - we've tried to stay out of the nets as much as much as we can, because the area where we are wanting to improve in is the cricket IQ and learning just how to play the game rather than, I think, sometimes we get caught up in focusing on technical areas too often. So we've made that shift this year, and truth be told, we played a couple of practice matches against New South Wales. There’s some really pleasing signs, particularly with our bowling and in the field. I think it's been really productive pre-season. The girls have played a lot of cricket as well up in Queensland T20 Max and Katie Mack with the Aus A.”

Injury update:

“We've got no injuries to report on. We had significant ones at the early stages of preseason with both our wicketkeepers having some serious knee injuries, but they're all, both of Grace Lyons and Paris Bowdler are back fit. Grace Lyons is potentially a week away, but yeah, we're a fit squad which is really pleasing to have all 16 players to pick from.”

Players to watch:

“Holly Ferling is back to bowling the best I've seen for a long time. She's got her pace back up and a really effective bouncer again. We probably haven't seen the pace she is bowling at for a good at least five years, we’re probably talking going back to her Aussie days. I think she's had a solid preseason, she's fit, and the work that our coaches have been doing with her has paid off and I think she is in a really good headspace. So she's probably the one to watch I'd say.”

Biggest strength:

“I think our bowling unit is extremely strong. We've got pace which is nice. Angie Genford is bowling fast, as I said Holly has got her pace back up and going. And then, Gabrielle Sutcliffe and Zoe Cooke are sort of our swing bowlers so we have got variety in our pace attack. And then we welcome Anesu Mushangwe who is a very experienced leg spinner that will also provide control to the middle of our innings. And Grace Dignam, our off spinner so I think we've got variety there. They’re our main five bowls. And then obviously Carly Leeson who has been our leading wicket taker for the last two years, is our sixth option. It's a pretty strong bowling unit, and one that I'm looking forward to watching, like they've been working really well together, it's a pretty strong unit. It's been pretty cool to see them go about their business.”

Areas for improvement:

“I think it's the cricket IQ area. I think we've got skilful players, it's just being able to put it together on the field. I think the communication amongst the playing group has increased and is more relevant than the things that we may have previously focused on before. I think we have made significant change in that area. I think there's more clarity around the group in terms of what role they need to play. I think the best thing that came out of last year is I think we found the way that we want to play the game. I think that showed in the back end of the season. I think we have found our identity and I'm looking forward to seeing us put that all together from game one this year, rather than sort of finishing strong at the back end.”

Young gun:

“If you look at our average age, I think our average age is probably 22 so they're all babies. Obviously, Amy Hunter is away with the Australia under 19 at the moment, another fast bowler to our addition. She’s a young pup but she bowls with good pace, good aggression so I’m looking forward to looking after her and developing her, but she's definitely a long-term development for us. So she's one of them, and then also Grace Lyons who has had a tour to Sri Lanka with the Australia U19s team and then when she came back, she had a knee injury which ruled her out of the tri series that’s currently underway. But she's a fantastic wicketkeeper, extremely fast hands, and then her batting as well is coming on. So their our two Aussie under 19 representative players that have been around that system. We're just looking forward to looking after them and developing them and they're sort of our long term prospects.”

Key player:

“Well, I mean, it’s hard to go past Katie Mack, our captain. I think it's well known that she scores the bulk of our runs. That's no secret, and hopefully, a few girls can step up with the bat for her this year. But she's been one of the leading run scorers for the last few years now, not only in WNCL, but in Big Bash. She had a fantastic Australia A series scoring 100 against India, and once again, was the leading run scorer there. She keeps asking the questions and is knocking down the door at that next level. I think if you take it into context and pressure that she has on her shoulders with our young group, I think she is definitely the key player for us that, not only with her batting, but her leadership as well.”

Schedule:

September 27 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

September 29 v South Australia, Karen Rolton Oval

December 20 v Queensland, EPC Solar Park

December 22 v Queensland, EPC Solar Park

January 12 v Victoria, EPC Solar Park

January 14 v Victoria, EPC Solar Park

January 30 v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval

February 1 v Tasmania, Bellerive Oval

February 7 v Western Australia, EPC Solar Park

February 9 v Western Australia, EPC Solar Park

February 19 v NSW, Cricket Central

February 21 v NSW, Cricket Central

Team to beat:

“I think Tasmania are very strong again. Elyse Villani is an experience top-order bat that can take the game on and take the game away from any opposition quite quickly like Nicola Carey and Heather Graham. So they're a well-rounded, probably the one to beat again.”