Tassie preview: Foundations strong for nifty Tigers to rise

A new spinner, more experience and superstars at the top is set to hold Tasmania in good stead to challenge for high honours

It's hard to see Tasmania dropping off from its runner-up finish in the Sheffield Shield and fourth in the One-Day Cup last season.

The make-up of their list, filtered with an array of ready-made players, suggests the Tigers could improve to be a real contender for title-success over the next six months.

Skipper Jordan Silk is well conditioned to his leadership position off the back of two solid years in the role. Coach Jeff Vaughan is in the same boat, building on strong foundations he has set from two years in the top job.

But, most exciting, is the large contingent of newcomers who have arguably created Australia's most in-depth domestic team when you discount Australia-contracted players. It comes after several impressive performances last year from players that, at times, had to be called upon to step in for injured ones.

One thing's for sure, the list will create a selection headache for the opening game of the season against Victoria on September 23.

Pace bowlers Lawrence Neil-Smith and Iain Carlisle proved the Tigers will have great depth in their bowling department after solid stints last campaign when they had to step in for fellow quicks Riley Meredith and Billy Stanlake who missed due to injuries.

The likes of Brad Hope, Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright and Jake Weatherald have all shown they can score runs at domestic level. Then at the top end, the Tigers have had the likes of Beau Webster, Caleb Jewell, Gabe Bell and Silk put the foot down to finish high on the state cricket statistical charts.

Webster claimed the Marsh Sheffield Shield Player of the Season after finishing as the highest run scorer and 11th-highest wicket taker. Jewell scored a bulk of runs to help make the Tigers a formidable force and Silk was consistently a strong contributor with the bat in both formats. Bell was sensational with the new red-ball, finishing as the fourth-highest wicket taker in the Shield.

The Tigers also welcome in Matt Kuhnemann from Queensland who is set to be integral in powering their spin department. Bowling all-rounder Will Prestwidge also arrives from Queensland in another boost for the Tigers.

The retirements of Matthew Wade and Sam Rainbird will take a fair chunk of experience out of the squad, although, it shouldn't disrupt the remaining Tigers who have developed a wealth of experience over recent seasons.

The Tigers will be looking to break a 11-year drought which dates back to season 2012-13 when they last claimed the Shield title. In 2009-10, the Tigers won the one-day cup.

2024-25 squad: Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Nathan Ellis*, Jarrod Freeman, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright. Rookies: Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Aidan O’Connor, and Rafael Macmillan.

* Cricket Australia contract

Ins: Matt Kuhnemann (QLD), Will Prestwidge (QLD), Kieran Elliot (CTPL), Rafael Macmillan (NSW).

Outs: Sam Rainbird (retirement), Matthew Wade (retirement), Paddy Dooley.

Last season

Sheffield Shield: Second

One-Day Cup: Fourth

Possible best XIs

Potential XI for first One-Day Cup game (v VIC, Sep 23): Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Mitch Owen, Will Prestwidge, Ian Carlisle, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith.

Sheffield Shield (at full strength): Caleb Jewell, Mac Wright, Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Jake Doran, Gabe Bell, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith.

The inside word with Jeff Vaughan

Preseason

"We had half of our contracted group throughout different parts of the world be it club cricket in England, some first-class cricket in England, representing Australia and different franchises throughout. It is exciting for our players anytime that we get a chance for our players to continue playing- it is certainly supported from us. We are very fortunate here in Tassie that we've got a marquee so we can get on turf and we have been on turf since mid-June. So the cohort back here in Tasmania have had a good preseason, been on turf and we have had two away trips. We have been to Darwin for the 365 tournament and we went to Brisbane as a preseason tour and played some two-day games and a couple of one-day games against Queensland up there. We also had some of our players play in the T20 Max as well.

"It's been a different preseason across all of our cohorts, some playing lots, some being here in Hobart lots but ultimately, by the end of the preseason, we have all played a fair bit of cricket and we are ready for round 1 next week."

Players to watch

"I must admit, I don't really like singling players out. What I can say is that I'm pretty excited by the full group. We showed last year, we changed things up we were a little bit different, and we feel as though we've got most components of our game plans and whatever we want to implement in games throughout either red or white ball, we feel as though we got all of those components covered. We feel as though anything we want to adjust or manipulate tactically, we can implement. And we're really pleased with how everyone's gone throughout the winter. The first selection is always really tough which is a great sign for our group being quite balanced and lots of players in good form."

Depth of the Tigers

"We're really pleased with the lists that we've compiled. As I said, we feel as though we've got all bases covered, but in saying that, we're still very open to a lot of our players being skilled enough to play other roles as well. We're not limiting our ourselves by our own biases of players having to play in any certain role. We'll continue to explore that, explore players in roles that we think may have impact on us winning games of cricket and we'll still be brave in that regards."

Selection

"Selection is always tough. It is probably the least favored part of any coaches' jobs I would think when you're having to tell players that they're missing out or not getting an opportunity to go and play. So selection is always tough and made tougher when we've got lots of players and lots of high-quality players in really good form. But having that, having lots of players in good form and tough selection conversations only creates a really competitive environment. Players (are) wanting to and are doing everything they can to improve their game because they know someone's around the corner who could quickly fill their spot."

05:30 Play video Jewell shines brightly with career-best 227

Health of squad, will Nathan Ellis play round 1?

"No, Nath obviously came back from overseas and just arrived back late last week, so he won't be available for our first two one-day games next week. We don't then play games for another couple of weeks after that, so he's still working through his rehab there (with a hamstring injury), but certainly won't be in Melbourne next week.

"We're pretty good as a whole. We've got a couple of bowlers still just getting up to speed, but we're very confident by sort of game one, we're going to have a really good compliment to pick from."

Going one better: Runner-up to Shield champions?

"I think all components throughout the year, last year were great learning opportunities for us. We continued to evolve our team throughout, we pivoted when we got some injuries and we rewarded when we had some good players in form. We are by no means the finished product just yet. We don't think we played anywhere near our best cricket in the final, but there were certainly components through the year where we know we can improve as well. It's not just simply a focus on the Shield final, it's a focus on everything we did throughout the year last year, and we know that we've got so many areas that we're going to continue to improve, which will make us better equipped in games, but then harder to play against as well."

Strong foundations led by Silk

"We're really fortunate. We think we've got a good structure of a leadership group. Jordan is supported very well, not only from the staff but from his leadership group and he's playing cohort as well. He's doing a wonderful job as our as our leader, as our captain. He's always looking at ways to improve himself and prove himself as a player, he leads so well by example and he has got a great deal of respect within our within our playing cohort. So excited for his continued evolution as a wonderful leader."

The rookies

"Look, all of them have been around bar Raf, he's our newest rookie. The other lads have been in our program for two to three-plus years. We're excited by our youth, excited by our rookies and all three of them have got multi skill components in the game. They can all bat, bowl and field so we're really excited with some good young talent that is continually evolving and continually getting closer to playing some repeat cricket for Tasmania."

Team to beat: "I would think that everyone would be saying that. They (WA) would have to be the team that everyone's trying to a) beat and then b) emulate as well. They would have to be the team with the spotlight on them, I guess."