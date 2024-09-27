Archer opens old wounds as England level series

00:28 Play video Archer stuns Aussies at Lord's again with 'beauty' to Marsh

Jofra Archer has given Australia flashbacks of his famous Ashes spell at Lord's as England inflicted a series-levelling 186-run thrashing in the fourth ODI at the Home of Cricket.

Liam Livingstone stunned Australia with the fastest ODI half-century at the north London venue while captain Harry Brook fell just short of consecutive centuries as the hosts racked up an impressive 5-312 in their rain-reduced 39-over innings.

Livingstone carted Mitchell Starc for four sixes in a 28-run final over as he raised his bat for 50 from just 25 balls before finishing 62 not out from 27.

A revved-up Archer then re-opened old wounds as he castled Aussie skipper Mitch Marsh with one of the balls of the series to reduce the tourists to 3-80.

He then had Marnus Labuschagne hopping around first ball when he copped a nasty blow on the elbow, which required medical attention.

Labuschagne goes down after copping a blow on the elbow from Archer // Getty

It revived memories of his spell in the 2019 Ashes Test at the same venue where he struck Steve Smith on the helmet, which later resulted in him being subbed out with concussion, before his replacement, Labuschagne, was also hit on the grille by Archer with his first ball faced for the match.

The England pace ace was denied the chance of bowling to Smith on Friday though as he nicked off to Matthew Potts (4-38) for five trying to advance down the wicket and open up the off side.

Archer also removed Glenn Maxwell during his sensational seven-over new-ball spell that yielded 2-33 in his first international at Lord's since that Ashes Test in 2019.

Despite a fast start from Travis Head (34) and Marsh (28), who put on 68 in 8.4 overs, the visitors fell away thereafter, losing 10-58 to slump to 126 all out.

After beginning the series in hot form to carry their winning streak in men's ODIs to 14, the reigning world champions now have a few problems after England 50-over revival continued in London.

England appear intent on taking down the Australian spinners, and while it didn't come off in the series opener at Nottingham, star leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-66) conceded 21 from his first two overs while Glenn Maxwell (1-30) and Labuschagne (0-10) went at 10 runs per over.

Starc (0-70) also went the journey as Livingstone, Brook and Bethell added 99 runs in the final 10 overs of England's innings after they were sent in by Marsh following a two-hour rain delay.

The loss of allrounder Cameron Green for the rest of the series to a back injury also adds more pain for the visiting side and is a concern ahead of the blockbuster five-Test home summer against India.

Ben Duckett (63) and Brook (87) set the platform for England after the clouds parted following 24 hours of constant rain in London, with the latter surviving a caught behind on 18 that was overturned by the third umpire when replays showed it didn't carry to Josh Inglis.

The reaction of the Lord's crowd showed they clearly hadn't forgotten Starc's contentious non-catch during last year's fiery Ashes Test, with the left-armer the bowler denied the wicket on this occasion.

Alex Carey, the man at the centre of last year's stumping controversy that ignited the Lord's crowd, was also booed when he arrived at the crease later in the evening after being picked as a specialist batter alongside Inglis who returned from a quad complaint to take the gloves.

The left-hander couldn't repeat his lower-order heroics from the previous two matches however, given out lbw on review for 13 as Australia were rolled inside 25 overs.

It was Australia's second-heaviest runs defeat to England in men's ODIs, and after being denied their Ashes decider last year, they now head to Bristol for the finals match on Sunday (8pm AEST) with the five-game level at 2-2.

Qantas Tour of the UK 2024

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (England games only), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Matt Short (England games only), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

September 4: Australia beat Scotland by seven wickets

September 6: Australia beat Scotland by 70 runs

September 7: Australia beat Scotland by six wickets

September 11: Australia beat England by 28 runs

September 13: England beat Australia by three wickets

September 15: Match abandoned

Australia ODI squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa. Reserve: Mahli Beardman

September 19: Australia beat England by seven wickets

September 21: Australia beat England by 68 runs

September 24: England beat Australia by 46 runs (DLS method)

September 27: England beat Australia by 186 runs

September 29: Fifth ODI v England, County Ground, Bristol, 8pm AEST