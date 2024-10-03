Back where it all began as Manenti returns to Sixers

The off-spinning allrounder returns to Sydney after spending two seasons with the Strikers

It will be a full circle moment when Ben Manenti puts on the magenta for the Sydney Sixers in the upcoming KFC BBL|14 season.

The allrounder will return home to the Sixers after two years with the Adelaide Strikers at Adelaide Oval, where he also holds a first-class contract with South Australia.

Manenti made his debut with the Sixers in BBL|08 and went on to play a total of four seasons with the club where he was a part of back-to-back premierships in 2019-20 and 2020-21 under coach Greg Shipperd.

He returns to his state of birth with an enhanced résumé having won South Australia’s Player of the Year award in 2022-23 after breakout campaigns across both formats.

The 27-year-old continued his strong form last season, scoring the eighth most runs in the Sheffield Shield with 609 and taking 13 wickets with the ball.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes said the return of Manenti marked the strong culture of the Big Bash club.

Sixers BBL|14 squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince

"As a club we’re really proud of the culture we’ve established, and I think the fact that we’ve had such a tight-knit group of players for a long period of time, speaks to that strong culture," Haynes said.

"To round out our list for this season with a returning player in Ben, I think also speaks to the fact that players love playing here and want to come back and be a part of our group and our set up at the Sixers.

"Ben has had an outstanding couple of years at state level and has continued to develop his game, and we’re looking forward to what he’ll be able to bring with both the bat and ball. He has great relationships here at the club and we know he’ll fit right back in."

Manenti said he was "stoked" to be back at the club that gave him his first crack at the big time.

"The Sixers gave me my first opportunity to play professional cricket and it’s always been home. Sydney is my home, so I'm excited to be back," he said.

Manenti takes up the final spot on the Sixers' list ahead of BBL|14. Earlier, Daniel Hughes, Jackson Bird and Steve Smith were re-signed, and UK batter James Vince was retained via the BBL Draft. The club also secured Akeal Hosein and Jafer Chohan as new recruits in the draft.

The Sixers will get their season underway against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday, December 15 at the SCG.