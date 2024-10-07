Aussies ready to earn runs the hard way in Sharjah

Slow outfields combined with the extreme heat have dried up boundaries at the T20 World Cup

Australia are prepared to earn their runs the hard way in this low-scoring T20 World Cup, with Ashleigh Gardner pointing to running between the wickets as a factor that could prove decisive in who lifts the trophy.

Tricky batting conditions and slow outfields have made boundaries difficult to come by nine games into the group stage, particularly at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

There, the highest total from five matches at the ground is the 3-125 England scored from 19.2 overs chasing against South Africa on Monday night.

Even at Dubai International Stadium, considered the more batting-friendly of the two venues, New Zealand’s 4-160 against India remains the significant outlier from four matches to date, with the next highest total being South Africa’s 0-119 from 17.5 overs batting second against West Indies.

The difficultly batters are having scoring boundaries has also become evident across the nine matches played to date.

So far, there have been 148 fours and 12 sixes struck across the two venues, comprising 33.43 per cent of total runs scored.

At Sharjah, where there have been five sixes and 75 fours stuck, that percentage dips to 31.29 per cent.

These numbers stand in stark contrast to the higher-scoring T20 World Cup staged in South Africa at the start of last year, where 47 per cent of the tournament’s 5,963 runs came via boundaries.

Australia are playing three of their four round games at Sharjah, and it is also where they are likely to play their semi-final, should they qualify.

Their successful chase of Sri Lanka’s 7-93 in 14.2 overs on Saturday featured 10 fours – comprising 42.5 per cent of their runs – although no Australian batter cleared the rope.

With the scarcity of boundaries in mind, Gardner is prepared to do plenty of running in the United Arab Emirates’ heat in pursuit of a fourth consecutive title.

"(We need to) run hard … boundaries are hard to come by in these sorts of conditions, so plenty of twos," Gardner said in Dubai on Monday.

"It’s tiring at the time, but it gives you the momentum as a batting pair to put the bowler under pressure.

Gardner hit a 15-ball 12 against Sri Lanka, and crucially shared a 43-run partnership with top-scorer Beth Mooney that steadied Australia after they slipped to 3-35 inside the Powerplay.

"I think with the bat, it's (important) to be able to get yourself set early in your innings, which is always going to be the toughest time when you're new to the crease," she continued.

"(I need to be) able to overcome that scoring off as many balls as possible .... that's what gets me into my innings, and then being able to open up the game (later) with boundaries."

Gardner was a standout with the ball in Australia’s opening game, sending down a maiden in the second over of the match and finishing her four overs with figures of 1-14, including the key wicket of Chamari Athapaththu.

The allrounder has a strong record against Australia’s next opponent New Zealand and her off-spin is set to again play a key role both in the Powerplay and at the death in what is shaping as a blockbuster clash between two undefeated teams.

"I've felt pretty comfortable with the ball," Gardner said.

"Being able to bowl in different parts of the game has been something that has probably come to fruition to me over the last little period.

"(As a team) there's always things to work on and improve on going into the next game and I think the most exciting thing is we haven't put our perfect game together yet … hopefully tomorrow night can be the night."

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: v New Zealand, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 9 AEDT

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here. All matches live and exclusive on Prime Video. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial