Sutherland relishing pace role in packed Aussie unit

A deep batting line-up had the allrounder pushed down to No.9, but she has made her mark with the ball in hand

Annabel Sutherland is the first to admit she is one of many Australian players nagging coach Shelley Nitschke for a promotion up the batting order.

But the allrounder is nonetheless thrilled to be playing a key role for Australia at this T20 World Cup, even if it is only in one of her two disciplines.

In a tournament tipped to heavily favour the spinners, Sutherland has so far been outstanding with her pace, bowling in all phases.

She bowled three overs against Sri Lanka for figures of 0-8, including a maiden, then against New Zealand bowled her full quota taking 3-21.

It is a sign of her growing stature within the national T20I side, after being forced to bide her time for regular opportunities in the XI following her debut shortly before the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The Victorian played three games in that home tournament, but only bowled in one of those games, while she carried drinks throughout the 2022 Commonwealth Games and featured in a sole group match at the 2023 tournament in South Africa.

"I'm loving it," Sutherland said of her now prominent role with the ball in Dubai on Thursday.

"The opportunity to bowl three or four overs, I'll take it given the amount of bowlers we've got in the team.

"I feel like my variations are playing a role and working in the conditions that we've got."

Sutherland arrived in Dubai for the T20 World Cup off the back of a standout tournament with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, where she was named player of the tournament.

There, she hit 212 runs at a strike rate of 137.66 batting at four, alongside her 10 wickets and economy rate of 4.53.

But the depth of Australia's batting line-up has seen her named at No.8 in their opening game against Sri Lanka, then dropped to No.9 for the match against New Zealand after Grace Harris was recalled to the XI.

"I think Shelley's got 15 players nagging her to try and get an opportunity up the order," Sutherland said.

"Absolutely any opportunity I can get, I'm going to try and take.

"But look at our top order, even our whole line-up.

"If you get a chance to go out there and face some balls, that's a good chance to take an opportunity, but if not, it means the top order are doing a really good job."

Australia have the opportunity to further strengthen their position inside the top two of Group A when they meet Pakistan on Friday night.

That game will not only be Australia's first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the tournament, it will also be their first ever match at the venue.

"There have been a few games (at that ground) to have a look at and it looks like it's potentially a little bit better of a wicket (for batting than Sharjah), but still quite slow and taking a little bit of spin.

"Like we always do, we'll have to preview the game and then adjust on the day, given the conditions, which I think we're doing really well.

"We're going to have to plan and think about as an individual how we’re going to take on their line-up.

"I think the girls did some great work at training today ... it seems like the Pakistan spin potentially could pose a bit of a threat, but it feels like we've had a good opportunity to face a lot of that in the last few weeks, particularly at training, so I'm sure the girls will be ready."

Pakistan need to win to keep themselves in touch with the top teams in the group, but in heartbreaking news are likely to be without their 22-year-old captain Fatima Sana, who flew home to Karachi on Thursday following the death of her father.

Opener Muneeba Ali is expected to lead the team against Australia in her absence.

2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's Group A fixtures

October 5: beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

October 8: beat New Zealand by 60 runs

October 11: v Pakistan, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 12 AEDT

October 13: v India, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 14 AEDT

Finals

October 17: Semi-final 1, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 18 AEDT

October 18: Semi-final 2, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 19 AEDT

October 20: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, 1am Oct 21 AEDT

For the full list of fixtures click here.