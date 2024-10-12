Captains' day out at Spring Challenge

Meteors' Carly Leeson and Scorchers' Chloe Piparo played captain's knocks to grab wins on day two of the Spring Challenge

Meteors go two in two with dominating win over Stars

The ACT Meteors got their second scalp of the T20 Spring Challenge in as many starts, this time dismantling the Melbourne Stars at North Sydney Oval.

After being sent in to bat by the Stars, the Meteors were able overcome a tough start to the innings losing opener Paris Bowdler the very first ball and slumping to 2-29 after three overs.

Captain Carly Leeson and Shivani Mehta had to dig deep to resurrect their side's innings, and after navigating a period where runs were hard to come by, the two batters went big in the back half of the innings.

Mehta was dismissed for 40 runs but did enough to help salvage the innings alongside Leeson, whose captain's knock of 68 not out earned her player-of-the-match honours and helped the Meteors reach a defendable total of 4-147.

With Meg Lanning opening the batting and starting strong with a six off just the second ball, the Stars seemed to have every chance to chase down the total set by the ACT.

It didn't take long for Meteors bowlers to put the Stars on the back foot however, with Angelina Genford dismissing Olivia Henry for a duck. Five balls later, Grace Dignam had the prized wicket of Lanning.

From there, Stars were never able to get going, losing wickets consistently and falling behind the required run rate to chase down the total. It went from bad to worse when a mix up between Rhys McKenna and Sophie Day saw McKenna sent back to the sheds and then Day bowled the very next ball by Holly Ferling.

Dignam ended the innings bowling Holly Spencer to finish with 3-16 while Ferling also contributed to the 38-run victory with her 3-35 helping make the Meteors the team to beat so far in the Spring Challenge.

Captain Piparo's heroics get Scorchers to unlikely victory over Renegades

Chloe Piparo played a sensational knock to rescue the Perth Scorchers from the jaws of defeat and secure their first points of the tournament.

Chasing the Renegades' 3-169, the Scorchers were struggling on 3-38 when Piparo walked in to bat. Despite losing partners at the other end at constant intervals, she played a fearless innings to take her side home with three balls and a wicket to spare.

The 'Gades bowling unit led by captain Sarah Coyte (3-19), didn't allow the Scorchers top order to settle down.

At the 14-over mark, the asking rate had climbed over 10 and eight batters were back in the shed. With nothing to lose, Piparo started her charge, forcing errors on the field. Cameos from Lilly Mills and Charis Bekker helped the Scorchers' cause, putting the game back in balance.

When Bekker got out in the 18th over, Scorchers still needed 19 runs with just a wicket in hand. Piparo kept pushing for the strike and lofted Emma de Broughe for a six down the ground in the penultimate over.

Needing eight from the final over, the Scorchers skipper started with a boundary and followed it with a pair of doubles to make it home.

Earlier, after being sent in, the Renegades got into the groove quickly, racing to 40 from four overs.

The opening stand was broken on 67 in the ninth over by Bekker, who pouched a mishit by Courtney Webb. The left-arm orthodox bowler was charged up, running out Naomi Stalenberg and taking the wicket of de Broughe right after the opener got to her 50.

The slow middle overs were spiced up by some drama when pacer Stella Campbell had to abandon her over after bowling two deliveries that were deemed dangerous.

Nicole Faltum and Hayward's unbeaten 51-run stand got the Renegades to a formidable total, with the former once again impressing with a well-made 44 off 27 after her player of the match performance on Friday.