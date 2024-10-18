WBBL Preview: Clean slate for 'new look' Renegades

Last season: Eighth (2 wins, 12 losses)

WBBL|10 Draft selections: Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Alice Capsey (England)

WBBL|10 squad: Alice Capsey (England), Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

In: Alice Capsey (Stars), Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum (Stars), Milly Illingworth (Stars), Naomi Stalenberg (Hurricanes)

Out: Jess Duffin (retired), Harmanpreet Kaur, Tammy Beaumont, Ellen Falconer, Erica Kershaw, Rhiann O'Donnell

Possible best XI: Potential strongest Renegades XI: Hayley Matthews, Emma de Broughe, Alice Capsey, Sophie Molineux (c), Deandra Dottin, Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Nicole Faltum (wk), Georgia Prestwidge/Naomi Stalenberg, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth

Player availability: Alice Capsey will be unavailable at the back end of the season due to international commitments with England, but their two West Indies internationals have full availability. The Renegades have also confirmed that Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of WBBL|10 from a shoulder injury at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Inside word with Renegades Coach Simon Helmot

After slumping to their worst finish in the WBBL since their inaugural season, the Melbourne Renegades have made the changes they believe will put them back on the path to success.

Coach Simon Helmot noted these changes have come through their recruiting and the draft where his side targeted "multi-skilled" players that will add depth and play an aggressive style of T20 cricket.

"I think we've recruited soundly, both internationally and domestically, and we will see a new look Renegades side and that's hopefully a side that's going to play in a really dynamic way that has a really aggressive approach with bat, ball and in the field," he said.

It helps that Renegades will also see the return of Sophie Molineux who missed last season due to injury and West Indies captain Hayley Matthews returns as the club's international pre-signing selection.

Return of Sophie Molineux: "Sophie brings her wealth of knowledge and leadership. She's one of the most miserly T20 bowlers in WBBL history. She can bowl at any time or at any phase of the innings. Sophie brings leadership, she brings skill and her batting is versatile, she can bat anywhere from top to middle. She's a great team person, reads the temperature of the room very quickly and she's very sound tactically. I think she just brings so many aspects that we need for this season if we're going to be successful."

Draft picks: "We just needed some more dynamic players in our squad, and Deandra Dottin is one of those players, with bat, ball and in the field. She could bat anywhere in the top five, she can open or she can do what she's been accustomed to doing for the West Indies where she bats at four. So there's probably a couple of options for her, which again not only is she multi skilled as a cricketer, and as an allrounder, but also she's very versatile with where she can bat.

"Alice Capsey was certainly a great bonus for us, we didn't expect her to get through to the third round and so for us to be able to obtain her services was a real coup. She's another player who's a multi skilled top order batter that can bowl very effective off-spin as well. And I think she continues to grow with experience, and she can be a really impactful player like Deandra Dottin so we're looking forward to her firing up the top."

Hayley Matthews returning: "Hayley's been a great player for us over the last two seasons. She had to stand in as skipper when Soph (Molineux) was injured last year, so we're very pleased to have her back. We’re also pleased to have another fellow West Indies player with us too, in Deandra Dottin, hopefully they'll both work well together."

Who opens the batting: "Hayley Matthews will bat high, we're still working through who maybe that opening partner will be. Alice Capsey, has been a renowned batter at number three, Deandra Dottin can open the batting or bat at four and Georgia Wareham has shown that she can pinch hit at the top or really solidify that middle order. I think we've got some good options."

Improving on last place finish in WBBL|09: "Last season was a terribly frustrating season, both with injury and just losing those really tight matches. Even though the ladder looks very disappointing from last season, we felt that we played and competed in enough games that it could have been very different. I think that things can look very different for us for this season, we've got a greater depth in our squad this year and some more multi-skilled players. We won't spend too much or any more time dwelling on last season."

Playing on the MCG: "It's a great opportunity for the girls to have a great audience and play on such a historic venue. To play on grounds like the Adelaide Oval and the MCG, it's a terrific opportunity. It's great for crowds to come and see, you know, the best women's cricketers in the world performing on the biggest stage. So I think it's great and well deserved."

Spring Challenge and players to watch: "We've been very clear on the style of game that we wish to play and I think we've been able to prepare for that in this Spring Challenge. It's been a really exciting competition especially for the two team towns. I think it's really important to have a competition like this to help us prepare, get better and be ready for what's going to be another really tough and competitive WBBL season. Players like Nicole Faltum, Milly Illingworth, Naomi Stalenberg and Courtney Webb have been terrific. I think we've got some really talented players who are looking to prove a point but also want to contribute to a successful Renegades campaign."

