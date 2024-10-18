Boland out to restate big-game, MCG credentials in Shield return

His start to the Sheffield Shield season has been hampered by injury, but Scott Boland remains desperate to pull on the Baggy Green again

Fit-again Scott Boland's case to get a shot at repeating his MCG heroics, this time against India against whom he has already proved his big-game credentials, begins when he makes his Sheffield Shield return this weekend.

Boland's start to the summer has been hampered by dual leg concerns; a plantar fascia tear in his right foot, as well as a left knee niggle, injuries both stemming back to last summer and his inconsistent bowling workloads while waiting on the sidelines of the Test side.

But the 35-year-old has been named to face New South Wales in a star-studded MCG Sheffield Shield clash beginning Sunday. The Vics welcome back captain Will Sutherland as well, while the Blues are bringing Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc.

Boland is desperate to show he should be the next quick in against India this summer, having not played for Australia since last year's UK tour, where he starred in the World Test Championship final against Rohit Sharma's men.

The paceman's career has been stalled by the resilience of Australia's 'big three' quicks, but his desperation to pull on the Baggy Green again remains high – he has recently installed a sauna at his house to aid his recovery and prolong his career.

"First game back, there's probably going to be a little bit of rust, but that's OK – I know that once I get into my work, it'll be maybe one spell of rust, then hopefully I'm into my work and bowling really well again," he said.

"I'm pretty confident, I've done so much work on my body the last four or five months. I should be able to withstand anything that a Shield game presents."

All going well, Boland will then play another game at the ground he famously he made his own during the 2022 Boxing Day Test when Australia A face India A in the second of two four-day games.

Come Boxing Day, the fourth of India's five Tests down under this summer, Boland hopes he will be in the mix.

"It would be awesome. We played against them in India, we played against them in London last year for the Test Championship (final)," Boland said of last year's Test at The Oval where his final-day wicket of Virat Kohli proved decisive in Australia's maiden WTC crown.

"I think it'd be pretty cool to play them here at the 'G. Indian fans travel everywhere and they support their team wherever they go. It'll be a really big crowd here and it would be really nice to be a part of that game."

Selection chief George Bailey has conceded the resilience of Australia's main Test quicks, aided by seam-friendly pitches that saw all seven of last summer's Tests (five in Australia, two in New Zealand) finish inside four days, might have been an "outlier".

When Cameron Green's injury is factored in, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood appear certain to bowl more overs this summer, potentially opening the door to the likes of Boland, Michael Neser and others.

"(The selectors) have been really good, as they've been the last few years," said Boland. "My communication with them and 'Ronnie' (coach Andrew McDonald) has just been to get my body right to put myself in a position where I can perform.

"Looking at the bigger picture, I've still got plenty of time to get into the season. I thought, 'if I miss a game or two here, how do I set myself up for the rest of the season, and the next couple of years?' I took the slower approach, I guess.

"I'll probably just get through this game first and see how I pull up … we've got some Aussie A stuff coming up, and there's another Shield game or two before the first Test, so there's still plenty of cricket to get in for myself.

"I don't want to miss too many games – I've already missed three games (for Victoria, including their first two one-day matches), but there's still heaps of cricket coming up before the Test summer."

Including their 'A' team's preceding tour of Australia, India have an extensive program of lead-in matches Down Under ahead of their tilt at a third consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph on these shores.

But Boland suggested Australia's bowlers could have a blueprint to work off after India's capitulation to New Zealand on a pace-friendly pitch in Bengaluru, where the hosts were consigned to their lowest ever Test total at home (46) on Thursday.

"I was just watching it then before in the cafe," said Boland, who played the first Test of Australia's 1-2 series defeat in India last year.

"It looked like they just nicked everything and New Zealand took some awesome catches. A bit different to see India get bowled out like that in India.

"When India were here a few years ago they got bowled out for a really low total in Adelaide as well. I think with the class in our bowling attack, if there's a little bit in the wicket (it could) put their batters under the pump."

Next week's Victoria-NSW One-Day Cup match at the Junction Oval looks set to also feature a stack of international guns.

Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow Blues quick Josh Hazlewood have been tipped to feature alongside Victoria pair Matt Short and Glenn Maxwell. None of those players were considered for the Shield match.

Mitch Perry meanwhile has been rested from the Shield but is in line to play just his third List A match.

Boland was tight-lipped on his plans to stop Smith in a rare Shield outing for the star batter, while he admitted to being impressed at the form of Sam Konstas, who is set for arguably the biggest challenge of his short first-class career at the MCG.

But Boland saved his biggest praise for Victorian teammates Marcus Harris, another contender to take the Test opening spot vacated by Smith. The left-hander is fresh off a first-round century at the Junction Oval.

"The way he started the other day at the Junction, the ball was nipping around for the first session or two and just looked in complete control the whole time," said Boland.

"He tried to up the tempo a bit and got out, but it's nice to see him in control, he looks really calm when he's out there.

"He's a great leader for all our young batters as well, especially being a left-hander with all our left-handers coming through."