Heat, Hurricanes to face off for maiden Spring Challenge crown

The top two after the round robin stage have progressed to Sunday's T20 Spring Challenge final

Brisbane Heat will face Hobart Hurricanes for the chance to be crowned inaugural T20 Spring Challenge champions after rain wreaked havoc on semi-finals day in Sydney.

The Heat somewhat avenged their loss to Adelaide Strikers in last year's Weber WBBL final with a 38-run thumping of the reigning women's Big Bash champions in the first semi-final before the Hurricanes advanced by virtue of finishing higher during the round robin phase.

A sparkling 77 from 43 balls by former Australia allrounder Nicola Carey had put the Hurricanes in a dominant position after electing to bat first against Melbourne Stars at Cricket Central, before the heavens opened 18.4 overs into their innings.

Carey found support from Emma Manix-Geeves (21no) in a 67-run fifth wicket stand to take the Hurricanes to 7-166 before the rain intervened to bring an early end to proceedings.

Carey hit 13 fours striking at an impressive 179 after Ruth Johnston (14 off 7 balls) and Lizelle Lee (22 off 16) got the Hurricanes off to a fast start.

Last season's WBBL leading wicket-taker Sophie Day copped the full force of the assault, conceding 48 runs from her four overs, while off-spinner Sasha Moloney also went for 31 from her three.

The Hurricanes finished above the Stars in the Spring Challenge standings on net run-rate after both teams won three of their four matches.

Earlier, Sianna Ginger (46 off 38), Georgia Redmayne (35 off 24) and Jess Jonassen (26 off 24) helped the Heat to an imposing 9-160 from their 20 overs after being sent in by the Strikers at Cricket Central.

Ellie Johnston (35 off 27) got the Strikers off to a fast start as they hit 33 from the first four overs, but seamer Nicola Hancock (4-24) grabbed two wickets in an over to swing the momentum.

When Lily Bassingthwaighte (1-9) dismissed Johnston in the 11th over with the score 3-70, the Strikers fell in a heap, losing their next six wickets for 51 runs to finish on 9-122.

Hancock removed both Amanda-Jade Wellington and Jemma Barsby in the 16th over as the required rate climbed, after Ginger (2-23) earlier completed a fine double with the first two wickets of Katie Mack and Maddie Penna.

The Heat, who finished top of the standings also on three wins, face the Hurricanes in Sunday's final at Cricket Central beginning 2.30pm. It means Queensland and Tasmania have been represented in the past two women's domestic finals after the Tigers beat the Fire in last season's WNCL 50-over decider.

