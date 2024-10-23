Inglis, Konstas touted for Tests as usual suspects stumble

After the main contenders all failed to pass 30 in the latest Sheffield Shield round, could selectors gaze further afield?

Australia's Test opener selection debate may have veered towards the ridiculous when David Warner's comeback proposal via the Sheffield Shield was revealed to be news to both captain and coach of New South Wales.

But Greg Shipperd, the doyen of domestic coaching who now holds the reins at the Blues, was dead serious when he suggested Josh Inglis should be at the front of the queue alongside tyro Sam Konstas for the vacant Test spot.

A return to pace-friendly surfaces following an opening round of draws saw the Shield's openers slip almost in unison as none of the expected contenders to partner Usman Khawaja against India next month passed 50.

Opening batters collectively averaged 20.75 from the second round's three matches. Taking Henry Hunt's outlier century in Brisbane out of the equation, that figure drops to 15.74.

None of Cameron Bancroft (8 and 2), Marcus Harris (26 and 16), Matthew Renshaw (2 and 21) or Nic Maddinson (19 and 15) reached 30.

It is only one set of performances amid the many national selectors will consider when picking their replacement for Steve Smith following his confirmed return down the Test order.

The missed opportunities have stacked up, however. That quartet have all played Test cricket and none of them average 30 with the bat. None of them average more than 40 in first-class cricket either.

In the absence of a standout candidate, the possibility of picking from left field becomes more compelling.

Konstas did not live up to the highs of his twin centuries against South Australia in the opening round, but did show more promising signs in the Blues' heavy defeat to Victoria at the MCG.

Shipperd, whose state coaching career started in Tasmania in the early 1990s and coincided with the early rise of a young Ricky Ponting, went as far as suggesting he has observed similarities between the legendary batter in his early days and a young Konstas.

02:08 Play video Konstas goes back-to-back in coming-of-age match

"With Sam, I do see a lot of that skill level and that poise at the crease, shots on both sides of the wicket, in front of the wicket, behind the wicket. He's got what it takes," said Shipperd.

Inglis meanwhile is the form cricketer in the country, maintaining a remarkable run of first-class form by beginning the Shield season with scores of 122, 48, 101 and then an unbeaten 26 to steady Western Australia after their fourth-innings wobble against Tasmania.

The 29-year-old now has four centuries in his last seven Shield matches, a period stretching back to February last year. From his 12 innings in those games, he is averaging almost 70.

They are remarkable returns given how sporadic his appearances in whites for WA have been given his increasingly prominent role in Australia's limited-overs teams.

It has not gone unnoticed around the country, with Shipperd suggesting Inglis fits the Warner mould of an aggressive option at the top of the order.

"I'd have Inglis and Konstas as one and two and let the selectors mull over those two," said the long-time state mentor. "His performances for Australia have been first-class. I think they (national selectors) are looking for a style of player. Inglis may fit that brief.

"He's a right-handed version of David Warner in terms of getting on with the play. Strokes all around the wicket and he's played at the level internationally. He's a well-respected player."

02:51 Play video Inglis' stunning form continues with second straight Shield ton

Incumbent Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey is in equally good touch (630 runs at 78.75 in his past 10 first-class innings, including a match-winning 98no in his last Test knock against New Zealand) meaning a spot in Inglis’ preferred position is not available.

He does not bat in the top-order either, with all of those knocks in his recent run coming from either six or seven. Fielding two keepers in the same Australian Test team is not unprecedented – Matthew Wade played alongside Tim Paine the last time India visited these shores – while Carey and Inglis recently featured in the same ODI team against England recently.

"If you look at picking guys off form, absolutely," WA captain Sam Whiteman said when asked about Inglis' Test prospects after the gloveman was player of the match against the Tigers.

"He's seeing the ball as (well) as anyone in the country. He's so versatile in his game, the way he transfers from white ball to red ball, he looks in great nick. I'm all for him playing for Australia in some capacity."

03:11 Play video Carey hits a ton to carry on sensational Shield form

NSW are of course not talking down their own Test opening hope either.

Captain Moises Henriques labelled Konstas' first-innings lbw to Scott Boland a "dubious decision", while the teenager knuckled down for a gritty 43 off 97 balls in the second dig.

Konstas was mentioned in the same breath as Ponting after becoming the youngest Shield batter to score two tons in the same Shield game since the Tasmanian. Ponting did it aged 18 in 1993 and then waited another two-and-a-half years to make his Test debut.

Shipperd was in his second season coaching the Tigers when Ponting made his 107 and 100no against Western Australia.

"Yes, he was made to wait," he said of Ponting when asked if Konstas should have to do the same.

"Ricky was trying to break into a super Australian team with probably no gaps. But there is a gap in the Australian teams in the position (Konstas) bats at the moment. He's worth being heavily in the conversation."

Both Shipperd and Henriques suggested his dismissal to spinner Todd Murphy was an example of the continued learning Konstas still has in front of him. They think the 19-year-old prodigy could be ready anyway.

Konstas, Bancroft and Harris will all get a chance at the top of the order for upcoming Australia A matches against India A. Inglis however will play against Pakistan in the ODI series.

"We're really confident that (Konstas) has got the game if picked," continued Shipperd. "The next couple of matches for the Australia A team I reckon will tell the story in terms of what the Australian selectors will do."

As for that other left-field candidate – Warner – his former Test opening partner Chris Rogers might have summed it up best after Henriques and Shipperd largely laughed off the 37-year-old’s suggestion he could play in the Shield in an interview with News Corp.

"I think Davey's being Davey and he's looking for a reaction," said Victoria coach Rogers.

"I had to laugh. I thought to myself, maybe I should come to this press conference and say I'm ready to go.

"But then I saw Mitch Starc bowling and thought 'no chance'. I think he's looking for a bit of a reaction and he's certainly got one."