Fraser-McGurk primed for ODIs after 'Diva's' words of wisdom

With a half-century in his last international start, Jake Fraser-McGurk is raring to go against Pakistan

Jake Fraser-McGurk says a fortunate appearance on last month's tour of England has given him the belief that he belongs at international level.

Fraser-McGurk, who has been named in Australia's ODI squad to face Pakistan in early November, found himself on the outer of the T20 side after a lean run in Scotland where he scored 0, 16 and 0.

The 22-year-old was left out of Australia's first T20 against England that followed but got a reprieve for the second match when captain Mitch Marsh was struck down with illness.

Fraser-McGurk belted England's highly-credentialled bowling attack, featuring Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran, for a 30-ball 50, his first half-century in international cricket.

Following his batting woes in Scotland, Fraser-McGurk some advice from former Australian captain and mentor Ricky Ponting but it was the time spent in the nets with Australian batting coach Michael Di Venuto that really helped Fraser-McGurk recapture his form.

"There were hints that I might play because 'Bison' (Mitch Marsh) wasn't feeling too good," Fraser-McGurk told the Unplayable Podcast.

"I did a lot of work with 'Diva' (Di Venuto), before that (match). Technical work … (on) being stiller for longer, I was moving a bit too much as the ball was getting released.

"And backing in my hands – (I do that) to get me out of trouble, but on some dicey wickets over there, that's going to be quite tough to be able to do that.

"To see it pay off and to get that one 50 under my belt at international level … I'm never really down on confidence, but it's a good thing to fall back on."

If selected in the first ODI against Pakistan in Melbourne on November 4, Fraser-McGurk will likely open the batting, as he did in his only two one-day internationals to date, against West Indies in February.

He could be partnered by Matt Short or Josh Inglis with regular opener Travis Head away on paternity leave.

Fraser-McGurk is yet to play for South Australia this summer but says he is expecting to play in SA's next One-Day Cup clash against Queensland on Friday.

Australia v Pakistan – Men's ODIs

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

All matches live and excluisve on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports