CA lock away men's coach McDonald until end of 2027

Cricket Australia have extended Andrew McDonald's contract by a further two years

Andrew McDonald has extended his contract to coach Australia's men's team until the end of 2027 – the next bumper year for men's cricket.

After taking over from Justin Langer when the former coach quit in 2022 when he was only offered a new six-month contract, McDonald has led Australia through a busy period.

McDonald was at the helm last year when Australia toured India, won the ICC World Test Championship for the first time, retained the Ashes in England, before securing a stunning triumph in the ODI World Cup in November.

Australia will embark on an even busier schedule in three years' time.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy battle will be five matches, up from four, as Australia try to win a Test series in India for the first time since 2004.

Added into the mix in 2027 is the one-off 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG in March.

Australia will then return to England later in the year to attempt to win an away Ashes series that they have drawn on their past two attempts.

"Andrew has proven to be an outstanding men's head coach who, as well as delivering exceptional results, has built a strong coaching team, methodology and an excellent environment for the team to perform at its best," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

McDonald was delighted to have extended his tenure for a further two years.

"I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing wellbeing, success and development of this group,'' he said.

"International cricket has many challenges for all teams, and I am particularly proud how the group, players and staff across all formats have navigated those together."

McDonald and Australia's ODI squad will assemble in Melbourne on Friday for the start of the men's home international summer – a three-match series against Pakistan at the MCG, Adelaide Oval and Perth Stadium.

Australia v Pakistan limited-overs series 2024

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan, Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi

November 4: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

November 8: Adelaide Oval, 2.30pm AEDT

November 10: Perth Stadium, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan T20 squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abbas Afridi, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan.

November 14: Gabba, 7.00pm AEDT

November 16: SCG: 7.00pm AEDT

November 18: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 7.00pm AEDT

