Heat set early season pace with Renegades demolition

Last season's runners-up moved to the top of the standings with their second straight win to start WBBL|10

Brisbane Heat leg-spinner Grace Parsons has starred in just her second Weber WBBL match in a history-making 28-run win over Melbourne Renegades.

The 21-year-old snared 3-22 in four overs to turn the game after the Renegades started fast in pursuit of the Heat's 8-169 at Allan Border Field.

The win marked the first time in WBBL history that the Heat had started a season with consecutive wins.

The Renegades made a blistering start courtesy of West Indies gun Hayley Matthews (35 off 28) before Parsons captured two wickets in her opening over, her first victims in the WBBL after going wicketless in her debut last Sunday.

❌ Hayley Matthews

❌ Alice Capsey

❌ Deandra Dottin



21-year-old leg-spinner Grace Parsons dismissed all the internationals from the Renegades! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/brAqkJh6zn — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 30, 2024

It got better for Parsons when allrounder Deandra Dottin (1) was given out lbw after the ball had deflected off her elbow and onto her pad.

Dottin called for a review but there was no DRS in this match, although 33 out of 43 WBBL games this season will feature the review system.

The Renegades fell apart with opener Courtney Webb (25) run out and skipper Sophie Molineux (0) both dismissed in the 10th over as the visitors slumped to 5-71 after being 0-51.

The Heat turned the screws with seamer Shikha Pandey (2-27) continuing her excellent start to the season to restrict Renegades to 9-141 despite a quickfire 38 from Naomi Stalenberg.

Pandey gets Molineux for a duck 🦆



The Heat are all over the Renegades! #WBBL10 pic.twitter.com/F2b0PLoAmr — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) October 30, 2024

Parsons suffered a shoulder injury last year and missed the entire WBBL season after she was Queensland's leading wicket taker in the 50-over Women's National Cricket League competition.

Such is her talent she recently won Australia A selection against India ahead of what looks set to be a fruitful career.

Earlier, experienced Heat duo Georgia Redmayne (44) and Lauren Winfield-Hill (24) added 66 from 46 to set the innings up.

Redmayne was savage square of the wicket and pulled her first four boundaries stylishly.

Winfield-Hill rotated the strike while punishing anything loose. One stylish reverse sweep rocketed to the fence off spinner Georgia Wareham before the Englishwoman was well caught at midwicket.

Charli Knott, player of the match against Adelaide Strikers in the season opener, holed out for just one before Dottin drew an edge from Redmayne and the hosts slipped to 4-86.

Swashbuckling Laura Harris (31 off 16) upped the ante as only she can with a quickfire innings during the Power Surge that included a cut over point for six.

Heat skipper Jess Jonassen finished unbeaten on 25 to get the Heat to a competitive total.

The West Indian connection of Dottin (1-27) and Matthews (2-21) dried up the runs and took key wickets for Renegades.

